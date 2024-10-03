Spend the Night in Solidarity

The Night in Solidarity with Farm Worker Rights is an evening of music, artistry and history to benefit Oregon farm workers. PCUN, or Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste, is the largest Latino organization in Oregon and the focus of the night’s event. “The great majority of farm workers in Oregon are of Latinx heritage, so we want to celebrate that,” says Kurt Willcox, a keeper of the history of Eugene Friends of the Farm Workers. The Tish Hinojosa Trio, led by Tejana singer-songwriter Tish Hinojosa, headlines the event’s benefit concert, taking the stage at 7 pm. Hinojosa was the youngest of 13 children born to her Mexican immigrant parents, and she has long been a supporter of farm workers’ rights. She is internationally renowned for her multi-genre works, experimenting with folk, country, pop and Latino music throughout her discography. In addition to the musical performance, the night features a raffle of seven local Latinx artists’ works. A ticket is just $5, and you’ll have the opportunity to win something by printmaker Paz Méndez, painter Isabel Dutroncy, painter Analee Fuentes, painter and illustrator Jen Hernandez, weaver Patricia Montoya Donohue, assembler Suzanne Tellez Campbell or sculptor Marina Hajek. “It’s a great chance to see some local Latinx art, to support those artists and perhaps take something home at a very reasonable price,” Willcox says. All proceeds from the art raffle will go towards PCUN. The funds will help PCUN “run a variety of self-help, leadership and empowerment programs for the Latinx community,” Willcox says. Both the concert and raffle are being held alongside the Lane County History Museum’s ongoing exhibit, Farm Worker Rights Movement and the Eugene Friends of the Farm Workers, 1972-76. The exhibit will be open from 10 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Oct. 10, in conjunction with the Night in Solidarity.

A Night in Solidarity with Farm Worker Rights and PCUN Farm Workers Union begins 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Lane County Events Center, 740 West 13th Avenue, Meeting Room 1. Donations are requested. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or five for $20. Admission is FREE.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP