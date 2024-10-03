Have you ever gone to a karaoke night not to sing, but to listen? Sometimes a performance is so immaculate that you want to crown the singer as a “karaoke champion.” On Friday, Oct. 4, the Popcornutopia Karaoke Showcase, hosted by DJ Drake and Lady Sadie, invites you to do just that. Athena Delene, the event’s producer, says her media company — Delene & Co. — “wanted to create unexpected events in unique venues inspired by retro movies, fashion, entertainment and music.” What venue could be more unique than the historic First Christian Church and its intricate stained glass windows? “You can’t have pop up events without popcorn,” Delene says, so local theater Art House — where last year’s Popcornutopia was held — stepped up to provide movie theater popcorn to munch on as you gaze in awe at the performers. Who’s going to take home the karaoke crown? It could be ballet dancer Sara Stockwell, local chef Mark Kosmicki, Eugene Concert Choir singer Jeremy Retallack, Janelle “Papa Raunch” Derven or one of the other mystery performers! You’ll have to come see to find out who they are, Delene says. The audience will vote on the karaoke champion and the winner will be crowned on stage at 10 pm. The fun’s still not done! Head over to Level Up Arcade (1290 Oak Street) for the afterparty, where you can dance and sing the night away with the contestants — and sign up for next year’s showcase! “Seeing people you know embody Madonna, Cher, Seal and Queen will become forever memories,” Delene says. Attendees are encouraged to dress in ’70s, ’80s and ’90s glam.

The Popcornutopia Karaoke Showcase is 7 pm Friday, Oct. 4, at First Christian Church, 1166 Oak Street. Tickets are $22 in advance (bit.ly/popcornkaraoke), $25 at the door.

