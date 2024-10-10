Courtesy of the University of Oregon

The University of Oregon is hosting multiple events in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday, Oct. 14. From 10 am to 5 pm the Museum of Natural and Cultural History (1680 East 15th Avenue) is free for all to enter, students and community members alike, and will feature an exhibit detailing the 14,000 years of Indigenous history in the Willamette Valley and Oregon. The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (1430 Johnson Lane) will also allow free entry from 11 am to 5 pm. Beginning at noon, the UO Native American Student Union hosts its annual flag ceremony at the Erb Memorial Union Amphitheater (1395 University Street). NASU members will perform dances, drumming and speeches to celebrate. From 1 pm to 2:30 pm, you can join the Campus Art Walk that highlights land acknowledgment artwork created by Indigenous artist Steph Littlebird. The walk begins outside the Knight Library (1501 Kincaid Street) and visits both the JSMA and the MNCH. If the art walk inspired you to get creative yourself, head back to the library for a New Cartographies Draw-In from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. Finally, head upstairs from 4 pm to 6 pm for an opening celebration of The Land We Have Always Known, an exhibit co-curated by UO student Marisol Peters that will be on display from Oct. 14 to January 2025 at the library.

All events take place on the University of Oregon Eugene Campus. Visit Blogs.uoregon.edu for more information.

