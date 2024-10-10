Taking Off the Training Wheels

In 1971, Oregon became the first state to pass a bicycle bill, which requires the state to accommodate cyclists and walkers on all new road projects. In 2005, Oregon became the first state with official scenic bikeways. This year, you have the chance to give a child one of the greatest senses of freedom: riding a bike. Shift Community Cycles, in collaboration with Free Bikes for Kidz, is making sure children from low-income backgrounds have access to bicycles. Free Bikes for Kidz provides bikes for kids ranging from toddlers to high schoolers, but the need for children’s bikes, including tricycles, is the most dire. From 10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Oct. 13, used children’s bikes can be dropped off at any Market of Choice location in Eugene — as well as Sheldon High School and Willamette High School — to be collected for donation.The Bike Giveaway event will be on Dec. 14, but until then Shift Community Cycles is seeking volunteers to help refurbish the donated bikes. On Dec. 14, kids will be fitted for bikes, as well as given helmets and practice riding on a safety course. They will even have the option to customize their bikes with stickers. Josh Goldfarb, the director of Shift Community Cycles, says kids having a bike can teach them more than just balancing on two wheels. “The bicycle can represent independence, and it’s a way young people can learn responsibility and have fun at the same time,” Goldfarb says. “Taking ownership of a bike represents many different things, and for a lot of kids that’s freedom.”

Free Bikes for Kids’ Bike Collection Day is 10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Oct. 13, at any Market of Choice location in Eugene, and at Sheldon High School (2455 Willakenzie Road) or Willamette High School (1801 Echo Hollow Road).

