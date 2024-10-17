A Spooky Stroll

Are your kids counting down the days until they can show off their costumes? Check out Nearby Nature’s 28th annual Haunted Hike, 5:30 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Alton Baker Park. Your family will be led through an evening hike along a path lit by the flickering glow of Jack-o’-lanterns, and it’s a perfect opportunity to test out their ensemble. Keep an eye out for gentle woodland creatures lurking in the brush — sneaky spiders and wily raccoons abound, and you may even spot Olivander Owl, Frannie Frog and more of the costumed crew! Each hike lasts approximately an hour, but the fun’s not done when you reach the end! Head back to the decorated picnic shelter to create spooky crafts and participate in kid-friendly games. The event raises money for Nearby Nature’s Every Child Outside Fund, which provides financial support for children from low-income families who want to participate in outdoor activities. These activities include summer day camps, field trips, after school programs and so much more. The hikes have a limited capacity, so be sure to register ahead and join the waitlist! Want to help prepare for the event? Volunteers are needed on Friday, Oct. 18, to carve more than 80 pumpkins and light the path. You can either bring your own supplies or use Nearby Nature’s tools. Email Programs@NearbyNature.org to RSVP and get more information about the carving.

Nearby Nature’s Haunted Hike is 5:30 pm to 9 pm Saturday, Oct. 19, at Alton Baker Park. Pre-registration is required at NearbyNature.org/Registration. Members attend FREE; non-members attend $10/individual or $25/family.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP