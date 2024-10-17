What’s scarier than history? Nothing! Springfield History Museum is hosting its third annual Fright! at the Museum event, and the spooky spectacular kicks off at 4 pm, Thursday Oct. 17. Explore the museum-turned-haunted house with your family, but beware the ghosts of the museum’s past lurking among the exhibits! From 4 pm to 6 pm, expect some family-friendly fun, with lighter scares perfect for younger folks. When the clock strikes 6:30 pm, however, the lighting dims and the thrills abound. Those who successfully brave the haunted encounter to come will be rewarded at the museum’s recovery station with free snacks and photo ops. What a frightfully good time! Don’t worry if you can’t make it this weekend; the event continues into the next! Proceeds of the haunted house have the truly terrifying task of supporting museums collections, programs and exhibits. Spooky!

Fright! at the Museum is 4 pm to 8 pm Oct. 17 through Oct. 18 & Oct. 24 through Oct. 26, at Springfield History Museum, 590 Main Street, Springfield. Adult tickets $5, youth tickets (ages 5-18) $3 and kids under 3 get in FREE. Families of 5-plus get in for $20.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP