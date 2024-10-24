Shimmy Off the Cobwebs

Ghosts and ghouls of Eugene-Springfield, the day has come. Don your Halloween costume, it’s time for Samhain. Kick the day off by heading to the all-day Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular at beergarden (777 West 6th Avenue) for specialty cocktails, trick or treating and a special ShelterCare fundraiser dance by Thrill the World Eugene at 6:30 pm. At 7:30 pm, local blues-rock band Goatmouth takes the beergarden stage for the first time. Free afternoon? Skulk over to Oracle Tattoo & Spa (740 Main Street, Springfield) for a guide on Samhain cleansing bath rituals for just $20. You’ll be walked through the history and significance of the Celtic festival and taught how to embrace the day’s themes of renewal and reflection. While you’re in town, take a jaunt over to Springfield City Hall (225 5th Street) for the annual City Hall-o-Ween from 3:30 pm to 5 pm, where you’ll be greeted with trick or treating, free grilled cheese sandwiches from Franz Grilled Cheese Truck and a magic show at 4 pm. Book it back to the old Y (2055 Patterson Street) at 6pm for the Trunk or Treat Block Party, a family event that lets you get to know your neighbor. No registration or fee is required, but you are encouraged to costume yourself and the trunk of your car! Keep the fun going with Shakespeare in the Dark at 6:30 pm at Wayne Morse Family Farm (595 Crest Drive) for a free, spooky performance of Macbeth. The play is rated PG for “pretty gruesome,” and you’re advised to bring flashlights, comfortable shoes and costumes. Be prepared for fake blood, screaming, howling and clashing swords! There are two more parties to attend before the night is through: one at The Hult Center (1 Eugene Center) and one at WOW Hall (291 West 8th Avenue). The Haunted Hult Halloween Party, presented by Eugene Ballet and The Hult Center, runs from 7 pm to 10:30 pm, filling the time with scarily good ’80s retro music performed by Shelley James and Agents of Unity. You won’t be the only one dancing, though, as you’ll be given a sneak peek of Eugene Ballet’s upcoming show, Mowgli: The Jungle Book Ballet, from 7:30 pm to 8 pm. You must be 18+ to attend this haunted house show! Last but certainly not least, WOW Hall’s Halloween Freak Fest features four musical performances from 8 pm to 11 pm. That’s right, you can be back in bed before the witching hour! Three local bands and one special Seattle guest rock WOW Hall while you enjoy the venue’s dance floor, photobooth and costume contest. Who can pick a favorite when groovy Eve ’n the Bad Apples, rage-filled Baby Smooth, indie-rock Mothra and punk-reimagined Beautiful Freaks are all performing on the same night? — Emma J Nelson

The Howl-o-Ween Spooktacular is FREE. Oracle Tattoo & Spa’s Samhain Cleansing lesson is $20. City Hall-o-Ween is FREE. YMCA’s Trunk or Treat Block Party is FREE. Shakespeare in the Dark is FREE. The Haunted Hult Halloween Party is $25. WOW Hall’s Halloween Freak Fest is $10.

