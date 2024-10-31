Slant — It’s Spooky

• Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 3. At least we gain an hour of sleep.

• As Election Day draws near, voters in Oregon House District 12 should take another look at the race which has Michelle Emmons, known for her environmental advocacy, including work to save TV Butte in Oakridge, facing off with anti-choice candidate Darin Harbick. Harbick has not commented on his son’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol — especially troubling given Donald Trump’s ongoing lies about what happened Jan. 6. Harbick’s eldest son, Tyler, posted pictures of himself near the Capitol’s rotunda during Jan. 6 on his personal Facebook page. In a response to Eugene Weekly’s story, Tyler wrote in another Facebook post “Ya, I was at Jan 6th, along with thousands of other Americans.”

• Now that we mentioned Oakridge … Friday, Nov. 1, is a benefit concert for Save TV Butte at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. The show starts at 7 pm and tickets are $10 to $30 sliding scale. Performers include Laura Kemp, Peter Wilde and at least one magician. Still looking for things to do? Find out more from the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar editor Emma J Nelson on KLCC’s On the Record this week, on your radio or online at KLCC.org/podcast/oregon-on-the-record. She currently recommends the tons of markets in town this weekend, from the Gem Faire to the Willamette Valley Handmade Market and the Native American Arts & Crafts Makers Fashion Show and Marketplace.

• We are loving all the love for Best of Eugene! And if you don’t love the winners, well, first of all, what’s wrong with you? And second of all, it underscores the need to vote, whether it’s in Best Of or the Nov. 5 election next week. Also, in the case of Barry’s Espresso Bakery and Deli, however much they might appreciate the love that went into voting them into the top three for Best Bagel Place, the folks of Barry’s would like you to know they don’t actually serve bagels, they have bialys, which are similar but not the same — bialys are lighter, don’t have a hole and aren’t boiled before baking. Barry’s doesn’t want you wandering in searching for a good bagel — they’d prefer you pursue a good bialy!

• The Washington Post pissed off at least 250,000 readers — based on reports of how many digital readers unsubscribed — after it announced it was not endorsing in the presidential election. Amazon and WaPo owner Jeff Bezos blamed bad planning and a lack of trust in news media. Gannett and USA Today announced Oct. 26 that its 200 papers were also not endorsing. The Gannett-owned Register-Guard here in town long since lost its editorial board and stopped endorsing. And even though the Weekly’s endorsements often differed from the RG’s — this area is the poorer for it. If you unsubscribed from the WaPo, please support another paper — from Eugene Weekly to The Oregonian — that still endorses. The world needs good journalism more than ever, and the journalists from the Weekly to the Post really are trying to save democracy from darkness, even if the Bezos of the world are not.

• Head over to EugeneWeekly.com for even more election opinions! Read Brian Smith of the Tribal Democracy Project on why he supports Measure 117, Ranked Choice Voting, longtime politico Scott Bartlett on why he supports Rep. Val Hoyle in Congress and all the letters readers and voters are sending in. Want to weigh in? The Weekly will add online election opinions up through election day! Letters@EugeneWeekly.com.

• Ever heard of the Silicon Shire? Well, you have now! City Club of Eugene says that Lane County is home to over 500 technology companies employing nearly 4,000 people and bringing in more than $284 million in wages. The weekly civic discussion group will go “into the depth and breadth of the ‘Silicon Shire’ with a panel of local business owners and experts” at noon Friday, Nov. 1 at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue.