Tea and Cake to Die For

One thing we know for sure in this life is that we are all going to die someday. But for some reason, no one wants to talk about it. Over the last decade, Death Cafés have popped up across the country as a safe space for people to embrace their mortality over tea and cake. On the first Tuesday of every month, psilocybin research center Mandala Journey Work hosts a Death Café right here in Eugene. Ani Sinclair, outreach coordinator for End of Life Choices Oregon, is facilitating the upcoming Death Café. The intention of the Death Café is to increase awareness and comfort around death and help people make the most of their (finite) lives, Sinclair says. “Becoming death aware helps me live with more gratitude,” she continues. “That’s living your life knowing that your days are numbered, so you better make them count.” Although it may sound morbid, Sinclair says that at every Death Café she’s been to there is laughter and storytelling. Katie Markley, owner of Mandala Journey Work, says that each month’s event is unique and sometimes there is an invitation to sing, read a poem or play an instrument to express some aspect of death. The Death Café is not a bereavement circle, but rather a place to ponder questions such as: What is death? What would you like to happen to your body when you die? What do you believe happens when we die? If you feel prepared to discuss these questions, head to this upcoming Death Café or one of several others each month listed in the What’s Happening Calendar.

The Death Café is 6 pm to 7:30 pm Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Mandala Journey Work, 1973 Garden Avenue. Admission is FREE, but donations are accepted. Tea and snacks will be available.

