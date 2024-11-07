Best Way for a Liberal Rag to Deal with the Election 

The nation just elected a twice-impeached convicted felon to the White House. A man who has bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy,” who has undermined democratic institutions, who lies regularly and who wants Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic who said he had a worm in his brain, to play a large health-based role in his administration.

Donald J. Trump, the once and future president, has also suggested his Republican critic Liz Cheney should have guns “trained on her face,” that he wouldn’t mind if reporters were shot — “To get to me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news” — and that journalists who piss him off should be jailed.

Trump — and his words and policies — has made it dangerous to be an immigrant, a person of color, a woman, a queer or trans person, a journalist — the list goes on. It’s dangerous to just be someone who speaks up for truth.

We’re not going to tell you it’s going to be OK, because for many folks it doesn’t feel that way.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

We’re saddened, we’re furious and we’re not going to stop fighting — so we might have to make it a goal to have Trump throw us in jail.

Here at Eugene Weekly — where we unabashedly lean left and liberal — we’re taking a deep breath and not taking a break. Because we have work to do. We’re going to keep endorsing in elections, we’re going to keep telling it like it is. We’re going to keep trying to get the voices of those who are not heard, heard.

We’re going to keep being, and always will be, a resource for you.