Caution: Men at Werk

Halloween has passed, but the spooky season isn’t done. Men at Werk, an 18-plus drag showcase that takes place every other month, is back Nov. 8 with The Walking Dad, a horror show hosted by Heavy Cream, who was recently voted Best Drag King in Eugene Weekly’s Best of Eugene readers poll. Heavy Cream says The Walking Dad theme was “inspired from a love of campy horror films and my own inexplicably unavoidable need to make really bad jokes and puns,” so expect a level of humor that’s sure to scare! The Men at Werk showcase is known to bend attendees’ perception of what makes a drag show, and The Walking Dad does just that. Performing in the showcase will be members of Heavy Cream’s transmasc-led Drag Haus, the Haus of Créme: Luke N. Good, Angel Face, Drake Demonwing and Richard D. Rider. “These are people who are not only wildly creative and talented,” Heavy Cream says, “but are doing a lot of good in our community and are very dear to me.” Joining the crew will be Zepheur, a Portland-based king who describes himself as the “Danny DeVito of burlesque,” and some mystery guests who won’t be revealed until the show gets rolling. “Each performer brings their own unique look and style from handsome and hilarious to fearsome and fierce,” Heavy Cream says. “They’re all sure to wow you!” And wow they will, as The Walking Dad proves that drag can fit in any genre — even horror. “Whether it’s through playful humor, emotional storytelling or jaw-dropping visuals, this show offers a diverse range of performances that are sure to delight,” Heavy Cream says.

Men at Werk: The Walking Dad showcase is 8 pm Friday, Nov. 8, at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. Tickets are $10 in advance,TheHybridEugene.com, $15 at the door.

