From the Farms to Your Home

The stormy season has arrived with its short days and long nights, and it’s an opportune time to gather the final harvest of the farming season, help small farmers in the process and fill your home with the aromas of your cooking for the winter months ahead. Fill Your Pantry, a farm direct community bulk-buying event sponsored by the nonprofit Willamette Farm and Food Coalition — where all proceeds go directly to the farmer — is here to fill your needs Nov. 10. The 14th annual market’s pre-order window is closed, but Saoirse Scott, WFFC’s outreach and events coordinator, notes that there are still plenty of pantry staples such as oats, flour and grains, storage crops, locally sourced meats and speciality foods such as apple sauce, pickles and frozen blueberries from more than 35 farmers. During last year’s market, Scott says, WFFC distributed 23,000-plus pounds of local food, including more that $13,000 of free food for people in need. For the elderly or disabled who pre-ordered, the market has an accessible pick-up period between 11 am and noon, which started last year. “It was more popular last year than I thought,” Scott says.

Fill Your Pantry is 11 am to 4 pm Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. FREE admission. SNAP/EBT benefits are accepted. More information about Fill Your Pantry is at WillametteFarmAndFood.org.

