Bringing Bluegrass to the Moon

Moon Mountain String Band, a Eugene-based bluegrass group, takes the stage at Sam Bond’s Garage Friday, Dec. 6, to celebrate the release of their first ever album. The self-titled album features 12 folksy hits to sway to, and it’s available wherever you can stream music. However, the album release party invites fans to listen to the work as intended: live. According to Sarah Wilfong, Moon Mountain String Band’s fiddler, the album was “recorded over just a few hours in February, with the gracious assistance of Matt Greenberg and Asher Loewenstern at the University of Oregon Music Program” and “captured the confluence of the band’s various influences and life experiences to create a unique bluegrass sound rooted in the forests of western Oregon.” Wilfong is joined by Dylan Plummer, banjo; Dave Deblaker, bass; Zach Wallmark, dobro; Shane Hudson-Connor, guitar and vocals; Albert Yang, mandolin; and Coutrney Kaltenbach, guitar and vocals. Wilfong describes the band as a “maximalist project,” incorporating sounds from each of the musicians’ backgrounds: Celtic, classical, country Western, jazz, pop and rock. “Bluegrass music is fundamentally music of the working class and a quintessential part of American culture, for better or worse,” Wilfong says. “Many of our original songs are rooted in local Oregon places and history, providing an extra layer of meaning for folks from the region.” Opening the celebration will be Eugene’s own Bake Club, a five-piece stringband specializing in Americana, bluegrass and old-time music. Bake Club takes the stage at 9 pm, followed shortly thereafter by members of the Moon Mountain String Band. For those of you new to bluegrass music, don’t worry: There’s no way to dance wrong. “You can do the classic step-tap, throw your hands in the air, swing your partner, vibe like silk scarf on the breeze or pretend you’re at a rave,” Wilfong says. “We’ve especially enjoyed the shows that we have played with mosh pits.”

Moon Mountain String Band’s album release show is 9 pm Friday, Dec. 6, at Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Boulevard. $5.

