Bags of Love, a nonprofit dedicated to providing resources for children in crisis, has partnered with Zehava Products, Caffé Pacori, Hearthstone Real Estate and Mint Cookie Designs to host a Give a Coat, Get a Tote event on Saturday, Dec. 7. Dena Zehava Kline, owner and creator of Zehava Products, collaborates with local artisans to get their work into the hands of consumers and onto the shelves of retail stores. Kline, upon learning about Bags of Love, says she immediately contacted Eric Pierce from Caffé Pacori and Isaac Judd from Hearthstone to put something together. “Eric has an incredible gift for supporting his community; Isaac is deeply passionate about ensuring everyone in our community has access to resources,” Kline says. “It was a natural fit because we all share a commitment to giving back.” Bags of Love asks that you donate new or gently used clothing items — coats, long-sleeve shirts, sweat pants, socks, winter pajamas and more — and small toys such as fidget items and activity books. If your family is one of the first 70 to donate, then in exchange you will receive a tote — donated by Mint Cookie Designs — filled with stickers from Caffé Pacori and local artist Shanna Trumbly, a small “muscle man” toy and more surprises as a thank you. Kline says that she and those she collaborated with for this event are no strangers to relying on support from the community. Kline says, “If we have the ability to give, I believe it’s not just a privilege — it’s a human obligation to do so.” — Emma J Nelson

Bag of Love’s Give a Coat, Get a Tote event is 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, Dec. 7, at Caffé Pacori, 255 Wallis Street.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP