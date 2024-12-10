The Garage Stays Open

It was going to be one of the saddest local endings to 2024.

Fortunately, Sam Bond’s Garage will be coming back down from bar heaven.

In a Dec. 10 Facebook post, the 30-year-old pillar of the Whiteaker announced it would be remaining open, saying they’ve heard the outpouring of support from the community.

“It’s been a valuable experience to hear how much Sam Bond’s means to you and it resonated with us. We’ll be making some adjustments to keep going but we want to see more great shows, eat more great food, and make more great memories with you,” the bar wrote on its Facebook page.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been coming our way. We’re looking forward to seeing you more at Sam Bond’s Garage.”

Sam Bond’s Garage ownership did not immediately return Eugene Weekly’s phone call requesting comment.

Almost a month ago, on Nov. 11 the venue’s ownership announced, also on social media, that Sam Bond’s would be closing its doors and they were putting the bar up for sale. It was not going to be open for shows or food after Dec. 31.

The bar opened in 1995, and since then has hosted just about every kind of event, from Drag Takeover shows to weekly bingo, to craft markets, to Irish jigs, to bluegrass music, to burlesque performances, to punk rock.

Now we’ll all still be able to enjoy a pint, some pizza and a vegan chocolate chip cookie in Sam Bond’s Garage for the foreseeable future. See y’all there.

To find out all about the latest events hosted by Sam Bond’s Garage, go to SamBonds.com or the Eugene Weekly What’s Happening Calendar.