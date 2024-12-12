Before and After

This is how the UOPD crime log looked after police learned of a drugging report at a fraternity party on Jan. 19. Federal law requires university police to log all reports of Clery Act crimes. But the log shows no such entry on Jan. 19. This copy of the UOPD was downloaded from the UO’s website on March 11, nearly two months after the incident.

On April 11, EW published “F is for Failure,” which cited UO’s failure to be transparent about the drugging allegations.

On April 18, UO officials sent this copy of the police log for Jan. 19. The log for that day had been altered to include a report of the Jan. 19 incident, listing it as “Causing Another to Ingest Controlled Substance.”

