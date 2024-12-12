The Festive Magic at the Coast

In the late 1800s, the Heceta Head Lighthouse between Florence and Yachats was a beacon for seagoers navigating the treacherous currents of the Pacific Ocean. Named after the Spanish sailor Bruno de Heceta (Hezeta), Heceta Head Lighthouse stands 205 feet above the Pacific Ocean on a bluff carved out of the west side of the 1,000-foot-high Heceta Head, complete with a Queen Anne-style Keeper’s House nearby. These days, the Keeper’s House hosts weddings and reunions, and around the holiday season, it takes on more festive lighting. The 28th Annual Victorian Christmas Open House is set for four family-friendly evenings starting Dec. 14. Each evening will have music, refreshments, Santa for the children, raffles and glorious light displays both inside and outside the Keeper’s House. Admission is free, but donations are accepted on behalf of the nonprofit Keepers of Heceta Head Lightstation. “It’s a treasure to have it and to keep it,” says Misty Anderson, the event coordinator for Heceta Head Bed and Breakfast. She notes that, depending on the weather, upward of 150 to 300 people will tour the downstairs portion of the Keeper’s House in an evening, and if the weather is clear, Anderson adds that it will be a treat for visitors to walk to the base of the lighthouse itself and absorb its beacon of light. Just bring a flashlight to walk that portion of the trail.

The 28th Annual Victorian Christmas Open House is Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22 — 4 pm to 7 pm each day — at Heceta Lighthouse B&B, 92072 US-101, Florence. More information is at HecetaHeadLighthouse.com. FREE. Parking is available at the Heceta Head Lighthouse State Scenic Viewpoint, just below the Keeper’s House, for $5 per vehicle. A free shuttle will take visitors from the park to the front door.

