The Timeline

Jan. 15: The UO Police Department receives its first report of a drugging at a fraternity event: A young woman is found intoxicated after attending a party at Delta Sigma Phi, 1306 East 18th Avenue. The woman told a bystander that she “didn’t normally drink but was given something she didn’t ask for.” The report is sent to more than 25 UO officials, including UOPD Chief Jason Wade, Associate Vice President and Chief of Staff Keith Frazee, and Dean of Students Marcus Langford.

Jan. 19: The Eugene Police Department responds to a call about “students who were possibly drugged while attending a party at a fraternity.” An internal UO report said two female students were found “out of it” in front of a fraternity. The women were taken to a hospital for treatment. UO officials later said they received allegations of druggings that night involving two fraternities, Delta Sigma Phi and Theta Chi.

Jan. 24: A female student tells UO’s office of Fraternity and Sorority Life that she was drugged at a Delta Sigma Phi party on Jan. 10. According to the report, the woman “stated that she did not get drug tested but knows she was drugged due to how she felt the next day and her lack of memory.” This marked the third report of a drugging at Delta Sigma Phi events in nine days.

Jan 25: Dean of Students Langford, one of UO’s highest-ranking officials, writes in an email that he is aware of a pattern of druggings at Delta Sigma Phi. Langford emails the national chapter of Delta Sigma Phi:

“Within the last several days, I have received four reports that contain troubling allegations. Three of these reports include allegations of at least three incidents where students were drugged or otherwise unknowingly ingested substances that caused some level of incapacitation while attending parties at the Delta Sigma Phi chapter facility or sponsored by Delta Sigma Phi … Taken collectively, these allegations involving Theta Rho leave me with an increased level of concern.”

Despite this evidence, UO refused to issue a timely warning as called for under federal law.

Langford also emails Delta Sigma to issue an interim suspension.

Jan. 26: UO places Delta Sigma Phi on interim suspension. According to UO officials, interim suspension means that the “organization is prohibited from engaging in all organization activities” and “denied access to all University activities and privileges for which the organization might otherwise be eligible.” The fraternity must also meet with the “Associate Dean of Students/Director of Student Conduct & Community Standards to determine whether the interim suspension will remain in place, be lifted or modified before moving on to an investigation.”

Feb. 1 and 2: UO officials receive the fourth report of a drugging, this incident taking place at a Theta Chi chapter house event. The woman who was drugged was helped back to her dormitory by friends. The resident assistant called 911 and the student was treated by an EMS crew. “Mentally, I am here,” the woman said, “but physically I have no control over my body.”

Feb. 4: A student reports that on Jan. 13, she attended an event at the Phi Kappa Psi chapter house, 729 East 11th Avenue, which was attended by members of another fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, also known as Pike. The woman reports that a Pike member gave her a drink. According to the report, the woman said: “At a party at the Phi Psi chapter house, I was roofied by a member of Pike. The party was on Jan. 13 and Phi Psi was hosting Pike. It happened around midnight.” UO failed to disclose this incident in March.

Feb 12: Two women, both first-year students, post on TikTok that they were both roofied at a party held two days earlier at a Phi Delta Theta liveout. The same Phi Delt member handed both women drinks. They became ill, and a friend helped them back to their dorm. The next day, the women tried to get tested for drug poisoning and the following day they reported the incident to the Eugene Police Department.

Feb 14: Caitlin Roberts, director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, emails Jesse Moyer, the senior vice president of the national chapter of Phi Delt, about the drugging reports linked to the UO chapter and the decision to issue an interim suspension. “Taken collectively, these allegations involving Oregon Alpha leave our team with an increased level of concern … We will be moving forward with a temporary organizational suspension of the Oregon Alpha chapter.”

Feb 15: Dianne Tanjuaquio, associate dean of Students and Director of Student Conduct and Community Standards, emails Phi Delt for the Feb. 10 drugging and issues an interim suspension. “I am taking this interim action to secure the health and safety of the University community.”

UO has now heard of six reports of druggings at fraternity parties. Despite the pattern and concern cited by Tanjuaquio, Roberts and Langford, UO still refuses to issue a timely safety warning to students.

Feb. 20: Anonymous Student News, a UO student-run blog, breaks the story that the Interfraternity Council, a panel including the student presidents of the UO fraternities, has made a decision surrounding rumors of fraternity suspensions. The blog states that Phi Delt, Theta Chi and Delta Sig are facing disciplinary actions regarding allegations of druggings.

Tanjuaquio emails Phi Delt suspension exceptions. She allowed Phi Delt to continue weekly Chapter Meetings and Executive Board meetings as well as host Dad’s Weekend festivities.

Feb 21: IFC Instagram posts a statement saying no alcohol events until April 15. Anonymous Student News posts another article about that decision with a YikYak inside source.

Feb 22: After the story breaks, UO Fraternity and Sorority Life Instagram issue a post stating that over the last month, the university had received “allegations of students unknowingly ingesting substances that involved some level of incapacitation or medical care … As a preventative measure, the members of the Interfraternity Council elected to not hold social events involving alcohol through April 15.”

Feb 23: Caitlin Roberts of FSL emails the national Theta Chi chapter, and ccs Langford and Tanjuaquio. “Within the last several weeks, we have received reports that contain trouble allegations. These reports include allegations of at least one incident where students were drugged or otherwise unknowingly ingested substances that caused some level of incapacitation while attending a social function at the Theta Chi chapter house.”

UO still refuses to issue a warning to students.

Feb 25: The UO receives a report that on the same night the first-year women were drugged at Phi Delt, another student was drugged at a Lambda Chi Alpha liveout party at 998 Ferry Lane. “I had 2 drinks and had severe memory loss, was throwing up all night, had to be taken home because I was hardly conscious, and I was very disoriented and not myself according to people who witnessed me there. My friends said that they think I was roofied because I seemed ‘more than just drunk’ and that it was good I had people with me to make sure I made it home safe because someone could have taken advantage of me.”

Anonymous Student News posts interviews with the women who were drugged at the Feb. 10 Phi Delta Theta party.

Feb. 27: KWVA posts interviews with women drugged at the Phi Delt party.

Feb. 27: Tanjuaquio emails Theta Chi with suspension for drugging dates Jan. 19 and Feb. 2

March 1: Tanjuaquio emails Theta Chi suspension exceptions. She allowed Theta Chi to continue weekly Chapter Meetings, host philanthropy social events, participate in intramural sports, host Dad’s Weekend festivities and participate in recruitment.

March 7: Eugene Weekly publishes “Blackout.” UO is forced to acknowledge the investigations and suspensions. In doing so, UO officials withhold information about two drugging incidents involving Phi Kappa Psi, Pi Kappa Alpha and Lambda Chi Alpha.

April 11: Eugene Weekly publishes “F is for Failure,” documenting the UO’s failure to comply with the Clery Act by failing to record reported cases of druggings and not sending out timely warnings.

April 12: The U.S. Department of Education contacts UO officials to inquire why timely warnings weren’t sent out after school officials were aware of druggings.

April 25, 9:39 am: UOPD Chief Jason Wade responds to the U.S. Department of Education. Wade sends incomplete, inaccurate information regarding the UO’s response to the drugging cases. Wade also says that the UO has reached out to the Clery Help Desk for guidance regarding Clery protocol.

April 25, 8:54 pm: Shelly Clark, UO’s Clery coordinator, emails the Campus Safety Clery Help Desk. She asks how to “categorize allegations of intoxication” and gives different scenarios and how the UO would categorize them. “Variation 3: there’s no positive drug test or other crime (We lean toward counting this as a drug or alcohol referral, unless the Office of Student Conduct investigation makes a finding of responsibility that would suggest some culpability. This wouldn’t be an aggravated assault in Oregon as there’s no intentional or knowing cause of serious injury, and no substantiation that a weapon, e.g. drug, was actually used.)”

May 7: The Clery Help Desk responds, stating if someone reports they think they were drugged then the incident should be reported as an aggravated assault. “For Clery Act purposes you should follow the FBI and Clery Act definitions of crimes, not your local laws… It doesn’t matter if there is a positive or negative drug test to support the validity of the reported crime…. A crime is considered reported when it is brought to the attention of local law enforcement or a Campus Safety Authority (CSA).”

October 3: Eugene Weekly publishes “Kept in the Dark”, revealing the UO concealed additional reports of druggings at additional fraternities.

October 21: The UO sends out a timely warning. “A UO student reported that an unknown substance may have been added to their drink while attending a party at Alpha Tao Omega (ATO), 616 E 16th Ave., Friday night, Oct. 18. Upon returning to their residence, the individual felt ill and received medical assistance early Saturday, Oct. 19.”

November 4: The UO sends out another timely warning. A UO student reported that they were sexually assaulted Saturday, Nov. 2, during a party at the Pi Kappa Phi live-out house, 1186 Ferry Street.