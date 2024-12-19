Last Minute Wrapping, Anyone?

It’s less than a week until Christmas, and you still haven’t done your holiday gift wrapping. Whatever shall you do? Sarah Firth, the general manager of The Bier Stein, recommends you head over to the storefront with those presents, grab a brew or two and work in “a place you can wrap for the kiddos/partner/roommate where they can’t walk in on the surprise,” she says. Although customers are welcome to bring their own supplies, The Bier Stein will provide wrapping paper, bags and boxes, tissue paper, ribbons and bows, and anything else you could need to pristinely wrap your holiday gifts. There will even be Ted Lasso and Paw Patrol paper while supplies last, so get there early! All those supplies are free with any purchase, be it food and drink or some The Bier Stein merchandise. Not great at wrapping? No worries! Ali Hudnall, The Bier Stein’s event coordinator and gift wrapper extraordinaire, will be in-house from noon to 5 pm Sunday, Dec. 22 and Monday Dec. 23 — and all day Christmas Eve — to assist you with any gift-wrapping woes. “Ali can provide wrapping skills or help with final touches like curling ribbon and, of course, recommend a great beer that pairs with gift wrapping,” Firth says. “Hint: All beer pairs well with gift wrapping.” — Emma J Nelson

Holiday Gift Wrapping is noon to 11 pm Sunday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 23, and noon to 7 pm Tuesday, Dec. 24, at The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette Street. FREE with any purchase of food or drink.

