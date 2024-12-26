Mayor’s statement regarding the Homeless Persons Remembrance Day Memorial Service

As mayor, I am the face and voice of the city. Both anger and praise are directed at me on this and other issues. It is my job to show up, listen respectfully and take peoples’ concerns seriously.

This annual event is an opportunity to have a memorial for those who have died while unsheltered and to provide food and resources to people in need. Historically, there is also an element of peaceful protest. I attended this event fully supportive of all three of these activities.

This year, there was an orchestrated and appropriate protest by people who moved to the back of the room and turned their backs on me while I spoke. They did not disrupt the ceremony or prevent the audience from seeing or hearing either my remarks or the reading of names. Their frustration and anger that the city has not been able to meet the needs of people living in our public spaces is completely understandable. I share their frustration.

There was also one individual who acted on their own anger and experience by throwing a bowl of chili at me and then turning over one of the information tables. That was not acceptable, but it did not deter me from speaking and reading names to the tolling of a bell of those we have lost.

While my time as Mayor of Eugene is coming to an end, I remain confident that together, we can continue to address the needs of this community and make a positive impact for all of Eugene.