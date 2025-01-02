I Dream of Eugene

As 2025 kicks off, rather than just be filled with trepidation, Eugene Weekly decided to bring back an annual tradition of filling our pages with dreams. So we asked folks in the community and Weekly writers to send us their dreams.

I dream of social housing

Greg Coburn, co-author of Homelessness is a Housing Problem, revealed a stunning statistic on his recent visit to Eugene. In many European nations, 15 to 30 percent of housing is owned by the public. In the U.S., it is less than 1 percent. He also told us that with our high cost of housing and vacancy rates below 2 percent, we are guaranteed to have high rates of homelessness no matter what we do on auxiliary issues like mental health, addiction and poverty if we do not address the systemic issues of housing availability and cost.

A promising solution to this growing crisis is the concept of “social housing,” developed in Vienna after World War I. With rents one third of comparable cities, this model of housing is one of the major factors that has contributed to Vienna’s designation as the world’s most livable city by The Economist for the last three years. Think not of “public housing” for low-income households, but housing owned by various public entities (nonprofits, community land trusts, housing authorities) with a mix of income levels where a bank executive might live next door to a person living on disability income, each paying rent according to their income. By taking the housing out of the private market, it ceases to be a commodity in which the price is set by the market and instead becomes a public good maintained for the benefit of all. May Eugene become the Vienna of the U.S.! — Dan Bryant, EW columnist, retired pastor and former director of SquareOne Villages

Dream of better news media and a stronger justice system

We must water the roots of democracy by strengthening the free press and legal system that protects our freedoms and rights. We must open the doors wide to educate people with the tool of media forums featuring a variety of contributors who can further that goal by educating readers with their scholarly background and the rule of law which governs us all.

Today is clearly no time to shrink the role of the free press. Why are major news outlets being increasingly purchased by billionaires, one might ask. Would it be possible for Eugene Weekly to grow into a daily edition? Or for The Register-Guard to add an opinion section to its daily editions, or tap into the expertise of our own University of Oregon faculty as guest contributors?

Those are my wishes. “Veritas” is the object. — Tom Coffin, retired U.S. magistrate judge and EW columnist

Dreams as two gifts

Gift one: Humility

On the precipice of a new era, one thing that Eugene has always held onto is a lack of humility. We believe in humility — we believe in a lot of things, but the practice of them seems to be lost in a culture of bypassing: Bypassing anything that may be difficult, may be rooted in conflict of some sort, or may just be downright brand new. We are skilled in a good amount of things, but facing truths that challenge ease is not one of them. We do know that challenge is generally the first few iteration of change.

So, maybe it’s change that Eugene has a hard time with? The idea of this or that is very prevalent in practice. I wish for Eugene the courage to embrace a change that brings back the best of our history. The future can embrace what history has taught us while holding a newness with more wisdom. A narrative of a fear of open conflict, privilege hiding behind defensiveness, a personal right to comfort and deep paternalism are rooted in the troubled culture of white supremacy. Conflict does not mean doom. Conflict can be an opportunity if it’s held with humility, transparency and reciprocity grounded in respect.

Gift Two: Grounding

Eugene holds a wonderment for some, and a cage for others. The wonderment comes from its natural beauty and ease of a life held together by what naturally occurs when water is clean, air is mostly pure and trees are respected. The cage comes from the people who believe that is because of them, and that they are at one with this Earth yet deny the rights and freedoms of each person sharing the space and the bounty of this wonderment.

The avoidance of accountability in the staunch rebuttal of someone’s right to an opinion. It is sad to note that facts and historical context is cherry picked to fit a storyline that supports this delusion. Facts and historical context can feed creativity and inclusive innovation, yet instead we have a white knuckle grip on staying the same.

Delusion in a land of wonderment is a misunderstanding of how nature works. Our communities’ practices, access and “norms” are based on privilege and racism. With the population mostly identifying as white, the culture certainly insists on whiteness as the standard. Which means whiteness is maintaining this untethered sense of togetherness based in bypassing truths in regards to that privilege and access.

So my wish for Eugene is grounding. I wish for us to finally come out of the clouds and look at ourselves and ask how am I accountable for what hasn’t changed, and work deeply on self awareness to dismantle the cage you unconsciously keep locked for others. — Ayisha Elliott, Black Girl from Eugene and EW columnist

A dream of collaboration

My hope for Eugene and Lane County is to see more nonprofits, businesses and community members coming together to collaborate over shared goals and needs in our communities. Collective community care will be one important way that our nation and local area will navigate ongoing challenges, especially challenges that impact women and girls, people of color, immigrants, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and those with disabilities.

Additionally, my hope is that all girls and youth in Eugene and beyond will have the foundation, connection and trusted allies they need to discover themselves, rise above challenges and flourish. More than ever before, girls and youth need access to social-emotional wellness and mental health support. They need a community that’s safe and will uplift them. I hope to see our community come together and center youth — not just to listen to their concerns, but to follow their leads, their ideas, their passion and their voices. — Laura Sanchez, executive director, Ophelia’s Place

A Dream of No Need to Feed

My dream for Eugene is for our citizenry and city, county and state government to follow through on their commitments and promises.

I dream of more meals and services for the unhoused, safe car camping lots for those forced out of their homes into their cars, parking rules that don’t tow your car because you were in court or the hospital at an $800 expense to reclaim your car, a city-sponsored no barrier shelter for the unhoused, mental health care and a hospital and better medical services in Eugene proper.

I dream of compassion for our citizens and those who serve them. Our city, county, state and federal representatives campaign about their concern for those in need. Those of us serving the actual people in need on the streets see a disconnect between government intention and inaction.

I dream that we can connect our goals for humanity with the service of integrity and action. As a leader with Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, I dream that we can close up shop because we have helped every neighbor and found them the support, services and housing that they needed.

I dream that our new nonprofit will someday not have a reason to exist because we have helped everyone to have a safe home, food and health care.

I dream that we can love our neighbors, care for them, see them and walk with them to have a better life. — Lisa Levsen, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors lead organizer and board member

The Lavender Network was born in 2024 as a series of dreams

When we found the name, a remnant of queer life from the 1980s and 1990s and received permission to carry on their legacy, we dreamed with the history of local LGBTQ+ people in mind.

When the leadership team, comprised of five different organizations, made the plan to collaborate as The Lavender Network, we dreamed of safety and celebration, of offering respite and providing connection.

We dreamed of a Eugene where people of all genders and sexualities are included and supported at all levels of society. When we gathered a council of LGBTQ+ community members to give us feedback and direction, they dreamed of gender refugee programs, of intergenerational queer connection, of medical and social support.

And when we took our questions to the Eugene Pride Festival and asked the people, “What are your needs?” they told us their dreams of queer karaoke, of all ages and sober-friendly activity spaces, of support groups for every aspect of queer life.

We dream of a Eugene, of a Lane County, with more than just a streak of lavender. We want love, acceptance and safety for all members of our community. And we dream of a world where this is more than just a dream. — Laura Henry, The Lavender Network manager

I dream of felt and support

I dream of where a frugal Benthamite hippie craftsperson can afford modest apartment, two meals a day, basic health care delivered economically by Charnelton Clinic and White Bird counseling, and where twice a month people throng to Kesey Square to learn the earth-friendly, kinesthetically satisfying hobby of feltmaking. — Joi Cardinal, felt artist and 2024 SLUG queen candidate

Dreaming of disagreement and dialogue

As the editor of a newspaper, I’m not sure I’m looking forward to 2025 and a president who despises the media. But Eugene Weekly is never one to back down from a challenge.

I dream of this newspaper continuing to be a voice in this community, and giving people in this community a voice. I dream of the Weekly growing, with more pages of news and as a place where people can read, learn, discuss and disagree, as well as laugh and have fun. — Camilla Mortensen, editor Eugene Weekly

Dreaming of bringing back taxes — especially for the rich

I dream that Eugene might once again become a community that deeply supports the arts. We need a municipal art museum downtown. We need a place where artists can afford to rent studio space and where small galleries can cluster. We need a 1,200-seat performing hall with great acoustics. But this isn’t just a job for the city. Imagine a public school system that requires literacy in both music and visual art — perhaps by requiring students to draw or paint a competent picture and perform on a musical instrument — to graduate. That would mean art and music classes every year, K-12.

All this means money, of course. Let’s dump Measure 5, raise taxes, mostly for people who can afford to pay them, and actually educate our children. Once we get the arts in place, let’s re-fund law enforcement, set better police policies, and make the city a safe place to enjoy the arts without having your bike stolen and your car windows smashed. Every dollar would be money well spent. — Bob Keefer, arts editor emeritus at Eugene Weekly

Dreaming of cleanliness and art

In the four years I have lived in Eugene, I don’t think the city has grown on me; I’ve lost interest and much of the joy of living here has eroded. However, there is a caveat in that the people here inspire me to come back — plus my educational obligations. I wish the city matched the people I care for and their loveliness.

My dream for Eugene is one of cleanliness and art. Notably, my time in Japan is the route for this desire. Japan is full of lovely cities, with music and people, but clean streets. People can fall asleep drunk on the sidewalk without fear of theft or assault. There’s no need to feel unease at night. This is my hope for our little town.

I wish for the homeless and those fighting against their drug ailments to be helped. I wish my female friends didn’t feel uneasy walking around downtown. I wish people didn’t have to live in camps under constant surveillance.

Once we have that clean, comfortable stability, then I’d hope for more live music. More walls that showcase local art. More cafés where I can leisurely sip coffee and read the weekly tabloid.

Because clean doesn’t have to mean gentrified; it can mean safe and pretty and welcoming. I wish Eugene was somewhere I wanted to settle, but that’s a lofty dream right now. Thankfully, my optimistic friends outweigh my pessimism. — Mason Falor, EW intern

The Big Dream

I dream Eugeneans will make up their minds that “college town” no longer means “great football games and wild parties.” I dream we refuse to keep on fiddling while Eugene burns.

I dream everyone will wake up to how the unaffordability of college builds a wall between degree and no-degree Eugeneans, that it partitions our jobs, neighborhoods and lived realities. I dream students will throw off their resigned acceptance of the lie that college is nothing more than an esoteric quest for a meaningless credential that lands a high-paying job.

I dream the six campuses in Eugene will all become places where everyone learns to learn, where students are inoculated against every kind of disinformation, where newly minted adults seize the opportunity to feed their curiosity on subjects ranging from journalism to jazz to Jesus. I dream a wave of healthy, proud determination comes pouring off those campuses to roll back the damage of social media and erect shatterproof guardrails around artificial intelligence.

I dream a generation is nurtured from late adolescence into full adulthood in a human-scale community of peers excited by ideas and confident enough to test each other’s reasoning. I dream they find the shiniest thing on their phone crude and repulsive compared to any nearby human face. I dream they train themselves and one another to argue together and work through wickedly stubborn problems like housing and the needs of the unhoused.

I dream they rebuild Eugene and turn outward to take on the world.

— Doyle Srader, who has taught emerging adults public speaking and other comparably terrifying topics, including the occasional lesson about Jesus since 2007