Birds of a Feather, Snakes of a Scale

The Sparrow & Serpent Pub, formerly known as Old Nick’s, is opening its doors delicately on Jan. 10 and with a bang on Jan. 11, welcoming you into its cozy Victorian interior. Owner Emily Chappell says she wanted to honor the pub’s British-style origins with an “animal and animal” name while making it her own now that she’s purchased and renovated the space. “Sparrows are very precious creatures to me, and serpents are known to be magically inclined,” she says. “They’re very important to the Goth community. So as a queer pagan nerd bar, which we are, I felt that it was time.” To invite back the Goth, queer, pagan nerds that Eugene knows and loves, Sparrow & Serpent is hosting two events. On Friday, Jan. 10, CHUB, the pub’s queer dance party that celebrates bodies of all shapes and sizes, serves as the soft opening for the bar. Produced by Stephen Wildermuth, Sean Kaeto and DJ Enrique, Damnit!, CHUB has been hosted at the venue for the past four months and will continue to take place every first Saturday starting in February, Chappell says. Come back the next day for the Grand Opening Goth Night! Shadowhouse, a Goth post-punk band from Portland, starts the party at 8 pm, and DJs Barbie Saint of The Coffin Club in Portland; John the Revelator of ’80s night fame; Spidersound of the pub’s Gothic rave Dark Matter; and Vampire Sister, who hosts the queer bimbo core Goth night, take over the stage at 9 pm. “We have hosted Goth for the entire 10 years that we’ve been open,” Chappell says, “and it’s very integral to the entire theme of Sparrow & Serpent as a Gothic fantasy venue.”

The CHUB: Soft Opening is 9 pm Friday, Jan. 10. The Grand Opening Goth Night is 8 pm Saturday, Jan. 11. Both events are 21-plus at The Sparrow & Serpent Pub, 211 Washington Street. $5 each.

