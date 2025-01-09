Memories to Hoops in Letters

Remembering Anita Johnson

Thank you for dedicating the majority of last week’s Weekly to Anita Johnson, her accomplishments and her contributions to the community including that as publisher of the Weekly.

Johnson’s involvement, contact and persuasion was evident her whole time as a resident of this community and state. The entire family, including the current generation, continues the family’s significant community involvement and contributions. I believe unequaled.

In the past few years Johnson, former Eugene City Councilor Betty Taylor, Jerry Diethelm and I would have lunch once a week to discuss our community, how it has changed, what was the cause, the results and differences, always including current and past changes. Johnson, as our leader, always attempted to make sure both the good and bad were discussed. We discussed almost everything, the current community governmental process, leadership, the lack of energy, spirit, creativity and imagination. Always in the context of both good and bad. Sorry they were not transcribed because Johnson could make sure the topics were heated among the participants

These discussions never would have begun without Johnson’s leadership and often starting a topic.

Knowing this small group each had opinions often different from each other resulted in lively discussions. The discussion never ended without Johnson asking, “OK, so how do we change it or how can we contribute to this necessary change?” This always led to more discussion and longer lunch hours and problem solving. She never let go.

I hope this community understands Johnson’s importance to this community for the past 60-plus years. Some of us certainly do and already miss her inquiry and directness.

Otto Poticha

Eugene

High on Hoops

Oregon High Hoops (OHH) is a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved and marginalized youth in Lane County through basketball. Founded in 2024, OHH provides affordable, year-round programs focusing on athletic development, mentorship and life skills.

Our mission is to create a safe, positive environment where youth can develop basketball skills, character, confidence and a sense of community. We aim to keep youth off the streets and on the court by offering quality coaching, mentorship and engagement opportunities that make a lasting impact.

Through scholarships, transportation assistance and accessible facilities, we break down barriers that prevent participation in sports. Academic support, community service and character-building are integral parts of our program, ensuring players succeed on and off the court.

We rely on community generosity to fund equipment, gym rentals, tournament fees and scholarships. Your support allows us to reach more youth and foster a sense of belonging and purpose.

Join our mission. To donate, visit OhhBball.com or contact us at OregonHighHoops@gmail.com. Together, we can make a difference, one basket at a time.

Thank you for considering Oregon High Hoops in your giving this year.

Erin Grace

Oregon High Hoops, Eugene

In Reply to ‘Rewrite’

I would like to pose a question to Glenn Jones in response to his letter entitled “Rewrite” (EW 1/2). My question is this: Do you just want to yell, or do you want to be heard?

I have certainly seen my share of unsavory behaviors and practices exhibited by some members of the homeless population in Eugene, and I would even go so far as to agree with how patience can run thin when confronted by these scenes.

However, when you went on with your rant about how zero tolerance in Bend solved their homeless issue, and then you went further to imply how people in these circumstances “make themselves unwelcome at every last location… no money, no clue, smoking meth, being disruptive.”

Well, my friend, that was the point I stopped being able to hear you anymore. I can’t see how throwing every homeless person in Eugene under the bus of your assumptions about how they got here and then going on to label them in such generalizations is in any way helpful at all. It simply amplifies and reinforces the stereotypes of intolerance that every homeless person has to overcome when navigating their situation. My hope for you is that you can get past your disgust long enough to find your humanity again. And I pray you never find yourself in this same situation you so despise.

Brian Lorin Haines

Eugene

We Need to Care

How can we accomplish anything if we are polarized? How can we accomplish anything if we need to be politically correct? How can we accomplish anything if we are indifferent, apathetic, unconcerned, unattached?

We are all of these. Therefore, we cannot accomplish anything. The bowl of chili thrown at the mayor is a good thing — that one person is concerned.

This city has a budget deficit of $11 million. It was $7.5 million. Services will need to be cut. The library has already been cut to the point that closing it would be a good thing.

If you thought the stadium bond of $22 a year was too much, look at your property taxes. You’re paying $50 a year to the Riverfront Project for how long? Who knows? Only 13 percent will be affordable housing units. The 2018 Parks and Recreation Bond is where this was hidden.

Voting proves that people are apathetic: In the primary, 178,000 registered voters in Lane County did not vote. That means 45,000 roughly registered voters in Eugene voted. Kaarin Knudson won the mayor race with only 30,000, which is 75 percent of the vote required by law.

The government defined is the people we elect to be our voice. We are the employer, they are the employee. Voting is the employer’s voice.

If you are OK with being polarized, indifferent and the like, be ready for more service fees and taxes. Be ready to support the homeless more and not be able to afford a home.

Not caring is going to cost you.

Steven Hunnicutt

Eugene

Can We Have Some Peace?

Big Money talks louder than it should over us people. Dumb times are a challenge.

Homeless, homelessness.

Rule of law, lawlessness.

This is not new. Our system collapsed long ago. Arrogance and superiority rule America. Colonialism never left. We do not rule the world. Capitalism does not civilize the world. It’s like a vampire sucking the wealth out of poor countries.

Show me democracy. We have been duped over our own democracy. Many of us have worked hard trying to do the right thing. Fooled again.

Our democracy allows genocide. Sick. How could this go on and on? Violence will be acceptable. I want out. What have they brought us? Pegasus and AIPAC which is ruining our ability to vote. Genocide Joe, what damage you have brought us.

The military contractors are stuffing their pockets with our money for weapons, leaving poor Mother Earth in rubble. What about climate change?

Donald Trump will accentuate everything worse.

I want peace, love and happiness for all.

Steve Trimmell

Veneta

A Litmus Test

Each day, it becomes clearer and clearer that Donald Trump and his minions plan to govern exclusively from an ultra-nationalist perspective, making no compromises as they pursue their authoritarian agenda.

It thus becomes incumbent upon Oregon’s two U.S. senators (and the Democratic Party writ large) to assume the role of loyal opposition in defense of democracy and the rule of law. Initially, senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley need to ask each of Trump’s cabinet-level nominees whether they believe that Trump actually won the 2020 election. That question could and should serve as a legitimate litmus test not of someone’s policy preferences but of their grasp of simple reality.

If the nominees answer “yes, Trump won” — as they must in order to remain in Trump’s good graces — our senators have an obligation to oppose their nominations. And then to continue to oppose their policy proposals, which will largely be drawn from Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 blueprints. In the House, Rep. Val Hoyle and the Democratic leadership need to adopt a similar approach. Force Speaker Mike Johnson to supply all the votes from within his fractious caucus for any GOP legislation that imposes Trumpism on the American people.

Keith A. Eddins

Eugene