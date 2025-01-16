Honoring the Legacy of Peaceful Protests

Ironies abound on Jan. 20. For just the second time since the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was established in 1983, the federal holiday honoring one of the nation’s most prolific civil rights leaders falls on the same day as the inauguration of a U.S. president. In case you were wondering — the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., notes that King was arrested 29 times for charges ranging from civil disobedience to minor traffic infractions (most of the charges were dropped). Donald Trump? Well, the president-to-be was convicted of 34 felonies in 2024 stemming from a hush money case. Despite Trump, Jan. 20 is a time of introspection and celebration for King’s peaceful approach to challenging racial segregation and discrimination, and locally, there are events on the holiday and later this month for people to reflect on King’s legacy. The Eugene-Springfield NAACP’s annual MLK Jr. Celebration, “United for Justice: Many Voices, One Movement,” begins with a march Jan. 20 that starts at Autzen Stadium at 10 am and concludes at The Shedd (285 East Broadway). At The Shedd, there will be the singing of the Black National Anthem as well as music from the University of Oregon Gospel Choir, guest speakers and a call to action. The Springfield Alliance for Equity and Respect hosts the 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, Celebration and Student Contest, which begins at 1 pm Jan. 20 with a march that starts at the Springfield Justice Center (230 4th Street) and ends at Springfield High School (875 7th Street). A student art reception and keynote speaks follow. At Oregon State University, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration — the longest running annual event at OSU — begins 9 am Jan. 20 with the Peace Breakfast at the CH2M HILL Alumni Center, followed by a march on campus. Lane Community College has two events scheduled for Jan. 29, both involving free talks led by Trymaine Gaither, an administrator and professor at Washington State University. “Mind Force: Community Engaged Mindfulness” (for LCC students only) is noon to 1:30 pm at the Renaissance Room, Center Building, and the “Mindfulness and Psychological Safety” Community Talk is 5:30 pm to 7 pm at Building 10, Room 103 (Auditorium).

