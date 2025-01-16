Not ‘a Band-Aid on a Bullet Wound’

On a mission to provide homeless teens shelter, food and education, nonprofit Scorpion Creek Ranch has been in development for the last two years, laying the groundwork for a unique model of tackling the crisis of teen homelessness.

“Instead of leaving the kids on the streets or giving them what I call a ‘band-aid on a bullet wound,’” says Katie Brown, Scorpion Creek Ranch founder, “we’re going to be giving them a home like a safe bed every night, education, nourishment, guidance, security, safety and community.”

Scorpion Creek Ranch hosts a Community Gathering Jan. 23 at Springfield’s Wildish Theater.

The event is designed to inspire and unify the community to take steps toward implementing a long-term solution for the unhoused youth in Lane County, according to its press release. Dedicated to serving teens ages 14 to 18 who have faced adversity and lack the necessary resources to flourish, the nonprofit says it aims to break the generational cycle of disproportionate opportunity for youth throughout the community.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson and Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon will speak at the event at the Wildish, presenting their perspectives on addressing teen homelessness and Scorpion Creek Ranch’s plan for the future. Following their presentations, a youth panel will moderate a discussion, offering a glimpse into the challenging world of being a teen on the street.

The goal is for the ranch to provide patients with a safe bed every night and access to project-based education. With assistance from trauma-informed care providers and general contractors, each patient will have the tools to build a new foundation to build their future brick by brick. Patients can stay on the ranch anywhere from six to 24 months to help them heal from deep-rooted trauma and gain a stable footing to move forward productively in their lives.

According to Brown, once they graduate from the ranch, teens can stay in a transitional home in town, where they can reacclimate to society.

Scorpion Creek Ranch’s Community Gathering is 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 23, at Wildish Theater, 630 Main Street, Springfield. Tickets are $10 at ScorpionCreekRanch.org.