There is a national epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people — and it’s unknown just how widespread it is due to a lack of proper documentation and attention. One Indigenous women’s motorcycle group, the Medicine Wheel Riders, took to the road for 10 days, five states and 1,500 miles to raise awareness in 2023. WE RIDE FOR HER, a 20-minute short-film documentary, tells the story of the MMIWG2 movement, the Medicine Wheel Riders and one member of their community in search of their missing sister. The Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene is screening the documentary Tuesday, Jan. 21. The screening is followed by guest speaker Marta Lu Clifford of the Chinook, Cree, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. Clifford is an elder-in-residence at the University of Oregon and co-founder of illioo Native Theatre, a company that produces Native, First Nations and Indigenous theater and spoken word. Spare some time on Tuesday to follow along with the women riding in resilience.

The WE RIDE FOR HER screening is 6:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 West 13th Avenue. FREE.

