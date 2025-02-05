Even Fairies Love Chocolate

Wilkins Coffee and Unseelie Chocolates is a new downtown chocolate shop that officially opened its doors last November. As a part of the “goblin community,” as founder Megan Burr would say, Wilkins Coffee creates a whimsical space for events and encourages all fae and mystical creatures alike to enjoy its delicacies.

Burr says, “If you were to sum up our approach to everything in the business, it can’t be normal.”

On Feb. 7, Wilkins Coffee and Unseelie Chocolates will open its doors for the First Friday ArtWalk, hosting an imaginative fantasy creature exhibit by Kate Becker and debuting the company’s two new artisan chocolate bars featuring her original artwork. According to the press release, Becker’s art focuses on an element of nature and executes that concept through a visual loom of fantasy magic.

Photos by Max Hinz of H4S Photography Studio

For almost two years, Wilkins Coffee specialized in bonbons, but starting in February, the company will release two new chocolate bar flavors every quarter. In Scottish folklore, there are two divisions of fairies, the Seelie and Unseelie Court. The Seelie Court is known for benevolent fairies that are more ceremonious, while the Unseelie Court contains malevolent fairies that can be aggressive toward humans. The chocolate bars will always be released in pairs, representing the courts through opposing flavor profiles.

The first Seelie bar is 64 percent dark chocolate with freeze-dried lingonberry inclusions and lemon oil, and the Unseelie bar is dark chocolate with crystallized ginger and lime inclusions. All products sold are vegan, organic, gluten and soy-free.

“We often put coffee in our chocolates and chocolate in our coffee in interesting and unique ways,” Burr says.

In addition to the exhibit, local artisan chocolatiers will unveil their new line of specialty chocolate bars, and visitors will have the opportunity to sample products and vote on which chocolates will be submitted for consideration at this year’s Oregon Chocolate Festival in March.

Also at Wilkins, on Feb. 16, Pixie Panic is hosting a goblin-themed Valentines event celebrating all kinds of love, regardless of gender with D&D, goblin-themed card making and more. Find Pixie Panic on Instagram for more information.

Wilkins Coffee & Unseelie Chocolate’s Art Exhibit and Chocolate Bar Unveiling is 6 pm to 9 pm Friday, Feb. 7, 824 Charnelton Street. Visit LaneArts.org/first-friday-artwalk/ for more info on this and other First Friday ArtWalk events.