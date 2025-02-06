By Michelle Ferguson

I consider myself a relentless optimist. When the headlines report climate disasters and political setbacks, I choose hope. Not because I ignore the gravity of what’s happening (tragic things will undoubtedly unfold), but because hope fuels action. And action is the antidote to despair.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed these days. Wildfires burn out of control, species vanish at alarming rates and climate change continues to exacerbate existing inequities, hitting vulnerable communities the hardest. The weight of it all can leave us feeling powerless. But I believe we have a choice: we can let fear immobilize us, or we can let it spark a deeper commitment to enact positive change.

For me, that choice is clear. I channel my hope into my work with the Eugene Environmental Film Festival. At its heart, the festival is a celebration of storytelling and a platform that connects people to issues that matter. It sparks conversations, inspires action and helps people learn about challenges they might not have otherwise explored. Most importantly, it serves as a catalyst for change by connecting people to solutions and to others who are fighting for the same causes.

The festival has built relationships with local nonprofits like Bring Recycling, Friends of Family Farmers, FUSEE (Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics, and Ecology), Edelic, WREN, Beyond Toxics, Cascadia Wildlands and Breach Collective. These groups are doing important work in our community like protecting ecosystems, advocating for climate justice, preserving wild spaces and shaping sustainable policies. Collaborating with them serves as a reminder that change is already underway and that all of us have the opportunity to be part of it.

If you ever feel overwhelmed by the challenges we face, I encourage you to find your passion and get involved. Whether it’s environmental justice, education, housing or human rights, there’s a cause out there that needs you. Whether you have time, energy or resources to give, commit to championing something you care deeply about.

Grassroots efforts, education and advocacy have always been the foundation of meaningful change. By taking action — whether that means volunteering with a local nonprofit, attending workshops with like-minded individuals, or donating to causes you care about — you are contributing to a stronger, more resilient community. And when we come together, we show the next generation what’s possible.

The challenges are real, but so is our capacity to overcome them. I believe that hope, when paired with action, is contagious. By leaning into our passions and supporting one another, we can inspire those around us to do the same.

Yes, the headlines are scary these days, but I choose to focus on what’s possible. I choose to let fear fuel my passion. I choose to work with others to create platforms that spark change and connect people to meaningful causes. Together, we can build a better world — one action, one story, one community at a time.

Michelle Ferguson works with the Eugene Environmental Film Festival, which partners with local nonprofits to inspire action, amplify important stories, and create change.