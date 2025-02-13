On the Mainline for a Swap Meet and Show

They are in attics or basements, anywhere there is space to set up elaborate model train sets complete with villages that support homes, banks and churches. Cats are strictly prohibited (they have a tendency to stop trains and knock over street lamps), but children are always allowed to immerse themselves in the layouts and think creatively. It is in that spirit that the Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club’s 36th Annual Model Railroad Swap Meet and Train Show makes a two-day run Feb. 15 and 16 at Lane Events Center. John Krotulski, president of the Willamette Cascade Railroad Club, highlights the generational aspect of model railroads. “I grew up with this in childhood,” he says. Krotulski got away from it until his son Keller, now 11 years old, expressed an interest in model trains. “Essentially, it’s come full circle,” he says. “I’m finding that with a lot of club members.” Krotulski says that 1,400 tickets were sold for last year’s event, and this year there will be 167 tables with 71 vendors selling art work and train memorabilia, among other things. He adds that vendor registration sold out quickly, the first time that had happened since before COVID. Also on Feb. 15 and 16 at the Lane Events Center is the Fort Umpqua Muzzleloaders 30th Annual Frontier Heritage Fair, focusing on pre-1898 West, including mountain men, the Civil War and the Old West . — Dan Buckwalter

The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club’s 36th Annual Model Railroad Swap Meet and Train Show is 10 am to 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 15, and 10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Tickets are $2 to $6, and a ticket bought on Saturday is good for Sunday. Children 5 and under attend FREE. Hourly raffle each day starting at 11 am (Tickets are 5 for $1). The 30th Annual Frontier Heritage Fair is 9 am to 5 pm Saturday, Feb. 15, and 9 am to 4 pm Sunday, Feb. 16. Admission is $5 and kids 12-under are FREE.

