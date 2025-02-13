Reproductive Rights Now

With changing federal administration, the future of reproductive health care is uncertain, even in Oregon, a state that protects access to abortion, birth control and gender affirming care.

Eugene Weekly checked in with Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, and here’s what to know:

Planned Parenthood is not going anywhere. For the foreseeable future, it’s accepting patients, and its doors are open.

Planned Parenthood is an abortion provider. It is also able to issue full-year supplies of birth control.

Planned Parenthood is still billing Medicaid/Oregon Health Plan.

Seventy percent of Planned Parenthood patients in Oregon have their services covered under OHP. Currently, certain OHP plans cover the full cost of most visits, but Planned Parenthood is concerned about its ability to bill Medicaid in the future.

Planned Parenthood is monitoring the Comstock Act, a law originally passed by Congress in 1873 that criminalized the transportation by mail of any article, instrument, substance, drug, medicine or device used for illegal contraception or abortion. The act was updated in 1971 to remove the part that restricted access to contraceptives.

In 2022, the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel issued a memorandum opinion concluding that the Comstock Act doesn’t prohibit mail delivery of mifepristone or misoprostol, two drugs commonly used for medical abortions, as long as the sender doesn’t intend for the recipient to use them unlawfully. Despite this, the Comstock Act could be used to prevent supplies necessary to abortion providers from reaching states even where it’s legal, essentially banning abortion without Congress having to pass a new law.

Want to support Planned Parenthood? It has a strong volunteer program that’s flexible and can accommodate college students’ schedules. Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon’s centers in Eugene/Springfield, West Eugene, Medford and Ashland are currently accepting volunteers for the Health Center Escorts program, according to its website. Health center escorts support people’s right to choose and protect their well-being by welcoming and escorting clients into the clinic.

To get involved advocating for Planned Parenthood in Oregon, check out Planned Parenthood Action Oregon’s Instagram Instagram.com/ppaoregon and its website PlannedParenthoodaction.org.

Help protect the future of sexual reproductive rights in Oregon by calling your legislator and telling them what is important to you. Find your representative at House.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.

Learn about low-cost and no-cost Planned Parenthood visits at Plannedparenthood.org.

And for updates on the future of Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights, follow Planned Parenthood Southwest Oregon at Instagram.com/ppsworegon. Planned Parenthood also accepts monthly and one-time donations of $3 or more.