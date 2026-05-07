Endorsements at a Glance

Federal
U.S. Senator
Jeff Berkley
Congress House District 4
Val Hoyle
State
Governor
Tina Kotek
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Christina Stephenson
State Senator
4th District
Floyd Prozanski
7th District
James I. Manning Jr.
State Representative
7th District
Kori Rodley
8th District
Lisa Fragala
12th District
Charlie Conrad (write-in for Democrat)
13th District
Nancy Nathanson
14th District
Julie Fahey
State Measure
YES Oregon Referendum 120, Increase to Gas Tax, Payroll Tax, and Vehicle Registration Fees Referendum
Judge of the Circuit Court, 2nd District
No endorsements. Eugene Weekly has a case in Lane County Circuit Court — EW’s embezzler will be sentenced May 27.
Lane County
Lane County Board of County Commissioners
West Lane, Position 1
Thomas Hiura
Springfield, Position 2
Sean VanGordon
East Lane, Position 5
Heather Buch
Lane County Measures
Measure 20-373
YES Establishes rights for watersheds and clean water.
Measure 20-380
YES Supporting 4-H youth and Oregon State University Extension Programs.
City of Eugene
Eugene City Council
Ward 3
John Barofsky
Ward 4
Jennifer Yeh
Ward 5
Mike Clark, Athena Aguiar
Ward 6
Tai Pruce-Zimmerman
Eugene Water and Electric Board commissioner
Wards 4 & 5
John Brown
At-Large
Alexi Miller
Eugene Measures
Measure 20-376
YES Removes gender-specific pronouns from the Eugene Charter.
Measure 20-377
YES Amends the Eugene Charter to remove city residency requirement for department heads.
Measure 20-381
YES Authorizes a five-year local option levy for the funding of library operations.
City of Springfield
City Council
All races unopposed
Measure 20-384 Willamalane Park & Recreation District
YES Preserve park safety, recreation, and ongoing maintenance with five-year levy.