A Rich Tapestry

Chock full of vendors, lessons and special guests, the Oregon Quilt Festival has everything you need to celebrate the multicultural art of quilt making. Special guests this year include Kimberly Einmo, author of seven quilting books; Rob Appell, quilter and designer of the Shark Applicutter tool; Chris Marchini, traditional quilter with a modern spin; and Mac “MACC” Cox, the influencer behind M A Couture Crafting. This year will also feature the festival’s first ever Iron Quilters competition, in which six teams will stitch against the clock for a chance to win the Iron Quilter trophy (and other prizes). “The Oregon Quilt Festival was born out of a need to bring our quilting community back together,” says Mary Williams, co-owner of Will-N-Bee’z Quilt and Coffee Shoppe in Salem. “Post-COVID, as things were beginning to open up, there were no quilt shows happening, and we saw an opportunity to create something special.” That’s why, in 2023, Will-N-Bee’z partnered with Whitlock’s Sewing Center to launch the festival, she says. According to Williams, the festival is “a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and connection” that one shouldn’t miss out on. It’s the coziest the Oregon State Fairgrounds has ever been. — Emma J Nelson

The Oregon Quilt Festival is Thursday, Feb. 27, to Saturday, March 1, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th Street Northeast, Salem. Day passes are $15, 3-day passes are $40 and parking is $3 per day. Tickets can be purchased at OregonQuiltFestival.com/Tickets.

