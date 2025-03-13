Making Their Mark in Art

Judy Ann Ness: Memento Mori. Photo courtesy White Lotus Gallery.

The range of work is impressive — from watercolor and oil paintings, reduction linocut prints, fine jewelry, sculpture, tapestry and drawings with southeastern Oregon mineral pigments as well as mixed media pieces dyed with homegrown indigo pigment. Even more impressive are the accomplished artists whose works are on display at White Lotus Gallery through April. Making Her Mark: Works by Women Artists is an exhibition that features 10 regional women artists and their works that both captivate the imagination and are professionally well done, all in time for Women’s History Month.

Satoko Motouji: Craving the Light of the Moon. Photo courtesy White Lotus Gallery.

The 10 artists are Analee Fuentes, Helen Liu, Satoko Motouji, Connie Mueller and Judy Ann Ness as well as Barbara Setsu Pickett, Lillian Pitt, Nancy Pobanz, Margaret Prentice and Christine L. Sundt. In addition, there will be works displayed by Japanese and Chinese artists such as Shinoda Toko, who died in 2017 at 107 years old and specialized in abstract sumi ink paintings and prints; Iwami Reika, a renowned figure in modern Japanese printmaking who died in 2020; Yoshida Chizuko, who died in 2017 and whose work reflected the development of art in Japan following World War II; Wang Gongyi, known as a leader of the new art movement that started in China after 1989; and Chen Haiyan, who, according to the website INKstudio, was “an important participant in the seminal China/Avant-garde exhibition held at the National Art Museum of China, Beijing (1989).” The work of all five of these artists has been collected by major museums from London to New York City and the National Art Museum of China.

Making Her Mark: Works by Women Artists runs through April 19 at White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette Street. Gallery hours are 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP