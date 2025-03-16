It’s more important than ever to speak up and show up.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and add them to the Weekly‘s What’s Happening Calendar.

• Know Your Rights Training for Activists, Civil Liberties Defense Center, 4:30 pm, Friday, March 21, The Lavender Network, 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene.

• Stop the Corporate Coup pocket protest, Indivisible, 1 pm- 3pm, Saturday March 22, at the corner of Seneca and West 11th in West Eugene. “This is designed as a legal and non confrontational event to spread a sense of solidarity & strength, and to reach out to former MAGA voters who are reconsidering their position on the Trump/Musk machine.”

• Hell No to Dismantling the Postal Service! Rally to Save USPS, Noon, Sunday, March 23, Federal Courthouse, 7th and Pearl.

• Legal Observer Training, Civil Liberties Defense Center, 5 pm, Monday March 24, Growers Market 454 Willamette Street.

• Know Your Rights Training for Immigrants and Allies, Civil Liberties Defense Center, 4:30 pm, Thursday, March, 27, The Lavender Network, 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene.