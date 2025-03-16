Activist Alert image by McKenzie Young-Roy

Activist Alert

Protests, poliical gatherings and more in Lane County

EW-Extra by Camilla MortensenPosted on

It’s more important than ever to speak up and show up.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and add them to the Weekly‘s What’s Happening Calendar. 

Know Your Rights Training for Activists, Civil Liberties Defense Center, 4:30 pm, Friday, March 21, The Lavender Network, 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene.

Stop the Corporate Coup pocket protest, Indivisible, 1 pm- 3pm, Saturday March 22,  at the corner of Seneca and West 11th in West Eugene. “This is designed as a legal and non confrontational event to spread a sense of solidarity & strength, and to reach out to former MAGA voters who are reconsidering their position on the Trump/Musk machine.”

Hell No to Dismantling the Postal Service! Rally to Save USPS, Noon, Sunday, March 23, Federal Courthouse, 7th and Pearl.

Legal Observer Training, Civil Liberties Defense Center, 5 pm, Monday March 24, Growers Market 454 Willamette Street.

Know Your Rights Training for Immigrants and Allies, Civil Liberties Defense Center, 4:30 pm, Thursday, March, 27, The Lavender Network, 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene.