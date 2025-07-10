Activist Alert

‘If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.’ — Maya Angelou

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests

• Discussion to Achieve Arms Embargo on Israel, planning for protest, 5:30 pm, Monday, July 14, Skinner’s Cabin, 315 Cheshire Avenue. Hosted by No Arms to Israel. Bring snacks to share. 1-Side.com.

• Benefit dance party for the Oregon Community Asylum Network by DJ SPOC-3PO “because we are a nation of immigrants!” 9 pm, Friday, July 18, Cowfish Cafe and Lounge, 62 West Broadway.

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Protest U.S.-supported genocide in Palestine, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, Mondays, oppose U.S. aid to Israel, 405 East 8th Avenue at Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Weekly protest by Cottage Grove Friends of Democracy, 5 pm to 6 pm, Fridays, Coast Fork Farm Stand on the corner of Main and Hwy 99. Affiliated with Indivisible and Rural Organizing Project .

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, resources available to teach people how to disrupt ICE raids in their area.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Volunteer with 50501 — medics, de-escalators, etc., needed. Linktr.ee/50501eugene. Contribute to financing permits and other items for local 50501 protests by searching Eugene 50501 on GoFundMe.

