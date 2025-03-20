Say ‘Jell-O’!

The 36th annual Jell-O Art Show returns to Maude Kerns Art Center for one night only Saturday, March 22, with the ever-interpretable theme “Hell-O Jell-O.” Marsha Shankman, publicity coordinator at Maude Kerns, says that the original show came to be in 1988 as a “spoof of mainstream art galleries” by the Radar Angels, a performance group named for the strange “blips” on airport radars during the ’70s amid alleged UFO sightings. In 1991, the show was held at Maude Kerns for the first time, and it’s become “a beloved rite of spring for the community” since, Shankman says. Diane McWhorter, a Radar Angel and crowned Queen of Jell-O Art, says the theme of “Hell-O Jell-O” came from the band’s annual “two or three sessions of brainstorming where we talk about the theme, the social issues we want to touch on in our performance and examining the zeitgeist to guess what will be current at the time of the show.” She adds, “We knew we wanted to be lighthearted and welcome spring, as we consider the Jell-O Art Show to be the first real spring event in Eugene culture.” The Jell-O art is brought in just before the event starts and taken home immediately after, allowing for the gelatin to maintain its structural integrity throughout the three-hour exhibition. There will also be a tacky food buffet, Shankman says, which features Jell-O treats that are contributed by eventgoers. Just be sure you’re eating from the buffet and not the art! “There’s nothing like enjoying an evening of pure silliness,” Shankman says.

The Hell-O Jell-O art show is 5 pm to 8 pm Saturday, March 22, at Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 East 15th Avenue. Suggested donation is $3 for individuals and $5 for families, and proceeds go towards maintaining the art center. The Radar Angels performance begins at 7 pm.

