Saturday Market Returns with Spring

Eugene Saturday Market is the oldest open-air craft market in the country, celebrating its 56th season this weekend. It opens every spring from the first Saturday of April through mid-November. The Saturday Market fills the heart of downtown with hundreds of artisans, selling handmade products and art. The event features an international food court with 14 booths of versatile fresh foods and local favorites. Renee Thompson, Saturday Market’s marketing manager, says, “For most Eugeneans I know, it is not truly considered spring until there is a nice full downtown presence from us, the Lane County Farmers Market and folks over at the drum circle.” Live music is performed by local talents throughout the day, and dancing is always encouraged. On Saturday, April 5, performances come from Young Jim Carr (singer-songwriter); Mike & Carleen McCornack and the Garden Variety Band (acoustic folk); Basin Street Band (traditional jazz); and The Joe Goodwin Project (rock). During opening day, there will be a ceremony to crown the new SLUG queen at 12:30 pm, as well as a scavenger hunt bingo to encourage patrons to explore the market. “We try and think of each Saturday as its own celebration of the arts,” Thompson says. “And then sometimes we like to do something a little bit extra, too.” — Samantha Sobel

The Eugene Saturday Market is 10 am to 4 pm every Saturday from April to November at the Park Blocks, East 8th Avenue and Oak Street.

