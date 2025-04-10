A Whole Lotta Nunsense

This amusing production of Nunsense pokes fun at Catholicism while romping in unexpected directions. The show features a dedicated cast playing six nuns who all secretly yearn to entertain.

When 52 members of their convent die of botulism after eating contaminated food from the convent chef, the six sisters put on a show to raise money to bury the last four dead sisters — who they’ve been keeping in the freezer. The opportunity to perform on stage reveals unexpected parts of the nuns’ identities.

The show opens with Mother Superior Mary Regina (Rebekah Hope) greeting the audience and apologizing that the set of the middle school performance of Grease is still up in the back. When the rest of the sisters join Sister Mary Regina on stage, they explain that their convent originally worked in a leper colony near France but left after some sisters developed leprosy.

In under two hours and with 18 songs, Nunsense tells a chaotic story. Sister Mary Forte (Nathalie Fortin) plays impeccable live music throughout the show, and the sisters give hilarious and talented performances: Sisters Mary Leo (Christiana Dancer) and Robert Anne (Lexy Menjivar-Grueskin) do an an interpretive dance that showcases how the 52 sisters died after eating bad soup; Sister Robert Anne beautifully sings a heartfelt song about her dream of being a star; and, in a very catchy song, Sister Mary Hubert (Miriam Major) explains that it’s easy to become a saint — with one sister referring to Mary Magdalene as “a hooker with a dream.”

At times, I had issues with the show’s intense randomness. In one scene Sister Robert Anne briefly impersonates President Donald Trump, someone many people don’t want to think about at a comedy musical about nuns. The improv between the audience and the cast didn’t always add to the plot.

A fabulously random aspect of the plot was Sister Amnesia (Laura Waters), who hasn’t been able to remember her identity since a crucifix fell on her head. The sisters don’t discuss how this accident happened, but during the show she struggles with short-term memory loss. Sister Amnesia stays perfectly in character throughout the show, with a blank, dreamy look in her eyes. During Act 1, she pulls a corrupt nun puppet with bare lower legs from out of nowhere and begins singing with it, switching back and forth between Amnesia’s high-pitched, distant voice and the puppet’s gruff and deep voice. I was floored and soon found myself giggling.

Through song, dance and banter, the cast stays wonderfully in sync. The chemistry between Sisters Hubert and Mary Regina when they sing together is unforgettable. Their multidimensional friendship comes alive as the audience witnesses their unique bond.

These nuns don’t disappoint. Perfectly bizarre and confusing, this show certainly is Nunsense. If you like chaotic stories and musicals, this is the show for you.

Nunsense runs through April 13 with shows at 7 pm April 11 and 12 and 6 pm on April 13 at Pegasus Playhouse, 402 Main Street, Springfield. Pre-purchase tickets at Pegasusplayhouse.ludus.com/index.php.