April Book Sale Blooms Again

The annual book sale organized by Friends of the Eugene Public Library makes its seasonal comeback this weekend, selling thousands of books for only a few dollars each. The volunteer-led sale raises proceeds for the Eugene Public Library to put on events and put new books on the shelves. The nonprofit has held this fundraiser every year since 1979, except during the pandemic. Laura Sajbel, marketing chair for Friends of Eugene Public Library, says, “It’s even more important with all the budget cuts and things. The foundation and the Friends both have been doing a lot to support what needs to keep happening there.” The Eugene Public Library has been experiencing financial deficiency since 2023, due to gaps in the city’s budget. Last year, the Book Sale raised over $100,000 for the library, selling around 5,000 books. This year’s sale will be located at the Lane County Events Center, where dozens of tables will be decorated with different genres — from classics to rare comics, there is something for every literature lover. There will also be a versatile selection of puppets, DVDs, audiobooks, music books, music CDs and other novelties. Sajbel says, “We do have some books that are rare or special in some way. They’re hard to find and those can be priced a little bit higher, but they’re still half the price of where you can find them anywhere else.” Patrons can pay by cash or credit cards; checks are no longer accepted. The Friends of the Eugene Public Library recommends bringing bags and boxes to carry books comfortably.

The April Book Sale is 9 am to 4 pm Saturday, April 12, and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday, April 13, at the Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Free admission and parking. There is early entry for members of Friends of Eugene Library. Join at FriendsEugeneLibrary.org.

