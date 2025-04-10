You Can’t Recall My Name, So We Just Hold Hands

Grab your tissues and head over to the Hult Center Saturday, April 12, or Sunday, April 13, for an emotional concert by the Eugene Vocal Arts and Eugene Concert Orchestra that portrays the love and sorrow that accompanies Alzheimer’s disease. Shadow and Light: An Alzheimer’s Journey is a unique musical performance that depicts Alzheimer’s from the patients’ and their loved ones’ points of view. Prior to each performance, all attendees are invited to a pre-show screening of The Story of Shadow and Light: Giving Voice to an Alzheimer’s Story, an award-winning documentary. “‘Shadow and Light: An Alzheimer’s Journey, is the most important work that we’ve done,” says choir artistic director Diane Retallack. Rettalack says she has personal experience with Alzheimer’s disease and believes this performance is the perfect way to not only introduce the condition and its effects — but also to educate those who have not encountered it through loved ones. “It’s an experience that I think everyone, regardless of what their life situation is, would find this meaningful,” Retallack says. The performance includes a one-hour video documentary, followed by the performance itself which is 70 minutes long with no intermission. “It’s very poignant, from whatever side you experience this work,” Rettalack says.

The Saturday, April 12, Shadow and Light documentary screening begins at 5:30 pm with performance following at 7 pm, and on Sunday, April 13, the screening is at 1 pm followed by the concert at 2:30 pm, both at the Hult Center’s Soreng Theater, 1 Eugene Center. Tickets range from $25 to $42 and can be purchased at HultCenter.org.

