Don’t Soil Earth Day Week — Go Celebrate!

Spring has finally freaking sprung, and the sun is shining in Lane County. That can only mean one thing: It’s Earth Day week and the area is un-earthing a gaggle of events to celebrate the third rock from the sun. This weekend, Saturday Market becomes the Earth Day Market. With all of the local food, music and artisans we love, this special market brings in creative sustainable additions such as scavenger hunt bingo, fruit tree grafting demonstrations, a seed bomb station and more. Also on Saturday, you can head to the Thyme Garden for its Earth Day Jubilee, where sustainability groups and educators will gather to offer recipes and cooking tips, arts and crafts, sustainability talks, and even Corvallis-based business “Make and Mend,” which will mend your clothes if you bring them to the garden. On Earth Day itself, Tuesday, April 22, enjoy free admission to the Museum of Natural and Cultural History for its Earth Day Celebration, which will also hold talks on the importance of ecological stewardship. If your little ones are interested in how the planet works, the Eugene Science Center is hosting Earth Day Science Activities that demonstrate the crazy things she can do. Then, you can end your day at Tsunami Bookstore for an Earth Day Local Poetry Reading, featuring accomplished brother and sister poets Amedee and Stacie Smith. Whatever you do for Earth Day, just make sure to thank our Mother and give her some love. She’s all we’ve got.

Earth Day Market is 10 am to 4 pm Saturday, April 19 at the Park Blocks, 8th Avenue and Oak Street. Free. Earth Day Jubilee is 11 am to 4 pm Saturday, April 19, at Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Hwy. Free. The Museum of Natural and Cultural History is offering free admission and sustainability talks 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday, April 22, at 1680 East 15th Avenue. Earth Day Science Activities are 10 am to 1 pm April 22, at Eugene Science Center, 2300 Leo Harris Parkway. Included with exhibit admission. Earth Day Local Poetry Reading is 5:30 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, April 22, at Tsunami Bookstore, 2585 Willamette Street. Free.

