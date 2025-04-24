Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests

• Conozca Sus Derechos, 6:30 pm, Tuesday April 29, Zoom. La abogada María Cobarrubias proveerá una actualización sobre los derechos de la comunidad migrante y compartirá estrategias prácticas para proteger a nuestras familias. Find on Facebook via Noche Cultural and Eugene Arte Latino.

• Eugene May Day, noon to 5pm, May 4. Music, Maypole, workshops and more. March at 5:30 pm. More at EugeneMayDay.org.

• May Day Strong National Day of Action, May 1 and May 3. Rallies planned for Florence, Corvallis and more for Thursday, May 1 (May Day) and Saturday May 3. Find updates at Mobilize.us/mayday.

Weekly/Ongoing

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Weekly vigils calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel, 5 pm Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, Old Federal Building, corner of 7th & Pearl, Eugene.

• Stop the Cuts/Fire Trump and Musk, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and go to EugeneWeekly.com to add them to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar.