Celebrating Art, Books, Food and Fashion 

If you like art, books, food and fashion, then you should make a trip or two south to Cottage Grove this week. The fun starts at 7:30 pm on Thursday, April 24, with the Cottage Grove Trashion Show, where local models take to the catwalk in outfits fashioned from recycled materials. The Trashion Show — also happening Friday and Saturday nights — started 17 years ago at the Opal Center for Arts & Education and has since featured the work of more than 40 designers. On Friday, April 25, Cottage Grove Art Walk’s annual season kicks off at 6 pm in the small city’s historic downtown. Headlining this month’s festivities will be a bash at The Bookmine, an independent bookstore (that also sells plants and art and serves as a community gathering spot) celebrating 50 years. Friday night’s party will feature live music, an author, an artist and refreshments. The Bookmine’s half-a-century celebration will continue from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, April 26 — the actual day in 1975 that sisters Gail Hoelzle-Lee and Birdy Hoelzle opened their bookstore in a building across the street from its current location. “Gail and Birdy’s particular blend of community building, and love for literature, plants and all things beautiful is what has kept this going,” says Miriam Sisson, who works weekends at the downtown bookstore. The Hoelzle sisters invite everyone to come by and to share their favorite Bookmine memories. Also on Saturday, April 26, there will be a free all-ages Spring Fun Festival from 10 am to 3 pm at the Cottage Grove Public Market, and later, at 5:30 pm a fundraising dinner for Twinberry Commons, a nonprofit working to create a dedicated space for a public market, food co-op and business incubator where community members can access healthy, sustainably grown and produced foods as well as gain knowledge, learn new skills and connect with others.

The Cottage Grove Trashion Show is 7:30 pm Thursday through Saturday at the Opal Center for Arts & Education, 513 East Main Street. Tickets are $20 at the door or online at OpalCenterCG.org. Cottage Grove Art Walk runs from 6 pm to 8 pm the last Friday of each month from April through November in downtown Cottage Grove. Free. The Bookmine is located at 702 East Main Street. Spring Fun Festival at Cottage Grove Public Market, 926 East Main Street, 10 am to 3 pm. Free. Tickets for the Twinberry Commons & Coast Fork Farm Stand Spring Fundraising Dinner, also at Cottage Grove Public Market, are $65; Twinberrycommons.com. All events are in Cottage Grove.

