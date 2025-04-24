Seeking Support for Community Projects

Formed at the beginning of 2023 amid a challenging fundraising climate, the Lane County Coalition of Recreation, Arts and Athletics (CoRAA) emerged after seven similarly focused organizations hit a wall on their individual community projects.

Each organization seeks funding to complete a project that would increase access to the arts, exercise, cultural enrichment and economic development in Lane County. CoRAA emerged to bring funding to these projects, and together the seven organizations were able to submit an application to Legislature’s Capital Construction Subcommittee for $6.34 million in state lottery funding. The organization is currently lobbying for community support and meeting with state legislators so it can carry forward with each project upon approval.

The organizations are the Eugene Parks Foundation, Emerald Valley Pickleball Foundation, Lane County Parks, Bohemia Foundation, the cities of Cottage Grove and Oakridge, the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House and Frozen Ice Sports.

Jon Stinnett is a marketing strategist, content creator and grant writer with LUND Development Solutions Inc., a private local for-profit company that helps nonprofits with grant writing and fundraising. “In these crazy times, we are so divided and seemingly so walled off from each other. I think even a completely arbitrary reason to get together is a good one,” Stinnett says. “One person without the ability to draw people together can’t really do much. So we’re excited to see what we can do together.”

He says several clients realized that they needed help fundraising after projects had stalled out. He explains that the local arts, athletics and culture organizations were hitting a wall in competition for funding with essential services.

Each organization has completed a project or built a facility with the potential for community use and growth, yet the fundraising challenges have caused numerous setbacks. CoRAA supporters made their case to continue with these projects at the Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee’s roadshow on April 16, and have an upcoming hearing with the Ways and Means Capital Construction Subcommittee on May 9. The Capital Construction Subcommittee sets six-year expenditure limits for capital construction projects.

“We, of course, need essential services, but we also need arts and culture and recreation. The things that make the quality of life don’t just keep us alive, but make life worth living. The notion was to get together and pool resources and go after some state funding,” Stinnett says.

Emerald Valley Pickleball Foundation is pushing for a new 24-court pickleball facility on the Lane Community College Campus, and the historic Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is in need of a new garden terrace and patio. With these upgrades, the SMJ House could host more versatile events, and LCC can host pickleball all year long, no matter the climate.

Stinnett says, “We are trying to really sell a win, win, win, for so many people — legislators, community members, and almost kind of bucking the trend of the divisiveness that’s going on these days.” He continues, “This is an example of the opposite. People getting together and working together for common goals.”

In addition, the city of Oakridge has been advocating for the restoration of its Willamette Activity Center to welcome back previous tenants and create a turnkey disaster response community center, in addition to an Emergency Operations Center. Lane County Parks wants to add a new boat ramp that is ADA and wheelchair accessible to Howard Buford Park, and the Eugene Parks Foundation is working toward the creation of a new trailhead and access road at Suzanne Arlie Park, Eugene’s largest park.

The Bohemia Foundation in Cottage Grove plans for improvements to Bohemia Park including a splash pad, playground equipment and an outdoor classroom. Lastly, Frozen Ice Sports is advocating for a new roof and seismic upgrades at the Lane Ice Center.

Stinnett says, “I think in this climate of uncertainty with regard to what the government’s going to do in the future, I think we have to get together to try to promote arts and culture and athletics and all these, again, quality of life amenities.”

For more info, contact Jon@LundDevelopmentSolutions.com or call 541-731-9284 or find Lane County CoRAA on Facebook.