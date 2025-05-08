For the Love of Lynch

The Wax Poetry Revue. Photo by Joe Hughes.

Eugene musician and burlesque performer Betty Jaeger’s first exposure to David Lynch taught her something about being human. Lynch, the visionary film director behind TV’s Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, among other films, died last year at the age of 78. Jaeger’s burlesque troupe, The Wax Poetry Revue, presents Fix Your Hearts or Die, a Lynch tribute variety show at Hybrid Gallery May 9 and 10. “I watched Twin Peaks years ago, and fell in love with the way Lynch portrays the subconscious,” says Jaeger, who will perform as the Twin Peaks’ mysterious “Log Lady” and sing “Llorondo,” a rendition of Roy Orbison’s “Crying” in Spanish, from Lynch’s film Mulholland Drive. Along with Jaeger, Fix Your Hearts or Die highlights contortionists, clowns and musicians, along with burlesque artists, all performing pieces inspired by Lynch’s aesthetic. “I also have a raging sleep disorder,” Jaeger reveals, suiting Lynch’s nightmarish take on Americana tropes. “So my dreams are very vivid,” she says, and difficult to decipher from reality. “I’m inspired by his work,” Jaeger says, because “that’s how it feels” when she’s caught in that liminal space between sleep and waking life. Joining Jaeger at Fix Your Heart will be Eugene burlesque performers Lady Sadie, Pixie Kat and more. Some performances will feature music Lynch composed, a lesser-known aspect of his work. — Will Kennedy

Fix Your Hearts or Die is 8 pm Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10 at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 door. The show is 21-plus.

