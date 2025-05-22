Permanent Residency

Eugene Tejano rock musician Marshall Falcon grew up in Houston. He says that means he likes to talk. “I chat people up all the time, whether they want it or not,” Falcon tells Eugene Weekly in a phone call. Falcon and his band, The Midnight Bazaar, celebrate their third full-length release, Permanent Resident, a collection of ranchera and cumbia-influenced border rock May 24 at Sam Bond’s. Based in Eugene, Falcon tours frequently, and the perfect ice-breaker to talk to people, he says, is his charro suit, a traditional type of Mexican outfit worn by mariachi musicians. Falcon was born in Mexico and spoke only Spanish until he was six. He says his parents listened to folk music from Mexico, like norteño, played by small ensembles called conjuntos. That was his “parents’ music,” he says. Falcon liked hip hop. But when he started writing songs, those early influences came out. Falcon recorded Permanent Resident in Eugene, and Falcon says he leaves descriptors for writers. He likes to say his band plays rocking “barn burners, tearjerkers and toe tappers,” recalling Los Lobos, Texas, swing music and the wide open spaces of the desert Southwest, both sides of the border represented. Front and center on the album is the ripping accordion work of Eugene musician Blas Corral. “He’s lightning quick on that thing,” Falcon says of Corral’s accordion playing. “It’s a pleasure to watch.” Charro suits, like Falcon wears on stage, are common in the American Southwest or even along the West Coast. Much less so, the U.K., where Falcon toured recently. He wore the clothing off stage anyway to start conversations. “That’s my calling card,” Falcon says. “In some places, the charro suit gets attention.”

Marshall Falcon performs with Roseburg singer-songwriter Neil Gregory Johnson 8 pm Saturday, May 24, at Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Boulevard. Tickets are $15, and the show is 21-plus. Permanent Resident will be available on CD at the show, on all major streaming services the same day, or from the Marshall Falcon Bandcamp page.

