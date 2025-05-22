Travel Smarter

Traveling out of Eugene isn’t always cheap — especially with flight costs and gas prices constantly creeping up. But memberships with the American Automobile Association (AAA) and AARP offer more than just a few discounts. They give local travelers practical tools, helpful gear and extra support to make trips easier, whether you’re road-tripping through Oregon or flying halfway around the world.

AARP is best known for serving people 55 and older, but membership is actually open to anyone 18 and up. With a partnership with Expedia, AARP members can save on flights, cruises, hotels and rental cars — often by a significant margin. The perks don’t stop at travel, either. AARP also offers discounts on entertainment, dining and local experiences, making it easy to save whether you’re at home or away. Locally, AARP members can take advantage of the Movies for Grownups program, which offers free tickets to select showings at Eugene’s Regal theaters and Springfield’s Cinemark on select dates.

AAA brings similar benefits — with a more hands-on, local touch. Its Eugene service center, tucked off Willagillespie Road, offers passport photos, international driving permits, travel guides and trip-planning assistance. The office may be smaller than its Springfield counterpart, but it’s a full-service resource for west Eugene and campus-area residents.

AAA’s Springfield branch on Harlow Road has more space and staff, making it a popular first stop for travelers looking for gear or planning help. Both the Springfield and Eugene locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

No matter which location you visit, AAA stores are stocked with travel essentials — from visor organizers and quick-access bags to first-aid kits and car clothes carriers. “Our travel stores carry a wide variety of items that make trips easier, safer and more organized — and everything is discounted for members,” says Marie Dodds, director of government and public affairs for AAA Oregon.

And if you don’t drive? No problem. “You absolutely do not need to own a car to join AAA,” Dodds says. Many members join for the discounts, travel planning tools and insurance — not just for roadside help.

That said, AAA’s roadside assistance goes beyond cars. “AAA offers roadside assistance for bicyclists — we’ve been doing that since 2009,” she says. If your bike breaks down mid-ride, AAA will send help to transport you and your bike to a repair shop, your home or another location of your choice.

The membership is tied to the individual — not the vehicle — so help is available whether you’re driving, a passenger or riding in someone else’s car. The membership includes a second household member, not just you, making it an option for roommates, couples or family members to share.

Dodds encourages travelers to think ahead — especially when hitting the road in Oregon, where weather and road conditions can change fast. “It’s so important to have a well-stocked emergency kit,” she says. That means planning for more than just the usual. “Ask yourself, do I have enough supplies and provisions so that we can be comfortable if we are delayed for several hours, or worse, have to spend a night in the vehicle?” she says. Her go-to list includes a phone charger, flashlight with extra batteries, first-aid kit, basic tools, warm layers, blankets and enough food and water for everyone — pets included.

She also recommends keeping someone in the loop about your trip. “Share your itinerary with family or friends so that authorities know where to start looking for you if you don’t reach your destination,” Dodds says.

When packing, she says it’s worth taking extra precautions to keep your valuables safe — especially if you’re traveling abroad. A crossbody bag, money belt or travel wallet with features like RFID-blocking fabric that is slash resistant and lockable zippers can make a big difference. “If you are traveling overseas, a passport/money belt is a must. It keeps your passport, credit cards and extra cash safe,” she says.

For flights, comfort matters, too. Dodds suggests assembling a few lightweight staples. “Inflatable neck pillow, travel blanket and eye shades,” she says. “This will make sure you arrive refreshed.”

AAA also hosts travel workshops and offers in-person help with planning. While the internet is full of booking tools, Dodds points out that it’s not always easy to tell what’s legit or what’s a good deal. “All of us can book trips online,” she says, “but it can take hours — and how do you know if the destination is depicted accurately or if you’re getting a good price?”

For more information on AAA travel services and member discounts, visit Oregon.aaa.com/travel. Local offices include the Springfield branch at 939 Harlow Road, 541-741-8200, and the Eugene location at 983 Willagillespie Road, 541-484-0661. To learn more about AARP travel perks and local offerings — including the Movies for Grownups program — visit Local.aarp.org/eugene-or.

