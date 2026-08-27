Caring For Your Health

By Eve Weston

With Medicaid cuts on the horizon, a rising cost of insurance premiums and a lack of access to primary care, it’s easy to find yourself feeling down when reading about health care. This week, we have a mix of both serious and light hearted stories to make sure you know the facts of what is happening here and Lane County, good and bad.

Health care can get complicated and it’s hard to keep track of everything that is going on in our system. That’s why in our Health Care Issue, we’re taking a look at some of the things you might not know about, like Lane County’s public health services and some doctors that are doing things a bit differently.

Read the stories in this week’s Health Care issue.