Photo by Norm Landes

“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” — Desmond Tutu, the Book of Joy

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests

• Boycott Avelo Airlines nationwide protest, 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, May 31, Federal Building at 211 East 7th Avenue. AeveloOutofEUG@gmail.com. Protest Avelo’s using three planes for deportation flights as part of ICE Air. More at Mobilize.us.

• Hands Off Our National Forests! Meet anytime between 10 am and 5 pm, Saturday, June 7, at Hardesty trailhead, milepost 21, Hwy 58. Present administration and its Forest Service plan on cutting our national forests, with no input from you. Take a picture and send it with your comments to your congressional representatives.

• No Kings, Rise Up for Justice Eugene, 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, June 14, Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse, 405 East 8th Avenue; noon to 3 pm in Veneta, 126 and Territorial Hwy. A national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies, NoKings.org.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

Weekly/Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Protest U.S.-supported genocide in Palestine, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, Mondays, oppose U.S. aid to Israel, 405 East 8th Avenue at Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse.

• Weekly vigils calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, Old Federal Building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Stop the Cuts/Fire Trump and Musk, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Nonviolent Assembly Protesting Dissolution of Our Constitutional Rights, 10 am to 2 pm, Saturdays, 211 East 7th Avenue.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, resources available to teach people how to disrupt ICE raids in their area. Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and go to EugeneWeekly.com to add them to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar.

Featured Local Savings