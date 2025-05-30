Driver Charged in Runner’s Death

Eugene architect Scott Shawn Stolarczyk was charged on Thursday, May 29, with second degree manslaughter in the death of Sharon Schuman, a popular local musician and supporter of numerous community organizations.

She was killed the morning of April 23 as she was jogging on the Amazon Park running path when Stolarczyk, who was driving a RAV4, swerved off of Amazon Parkway, crossed a grassy field and struck her. Schuman died at the scene.

Stolarczyk, who was slightly injured when his car rolled over, told police he may have had a severe coughing fit that caused him to black out. Later reports, though, said that an hour after the 9:45 am collision, his blood alcohol level was measured at the hospital as 0.234 percent — nearly three times the legal limit for Oregon drivers.

He is to be arraigned on the manslaughter charge at 8:30 am Tuesday, June 17, in Lane County Circuit Court, court documents show.

Lane County District Attorney Christopher Parosa was not available to comment on the case Friday afternoon, but his office planned to release a statement later in the day. EW will update this story as we find out more.

